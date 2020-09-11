Chiefs look sharp…Lakers in control…Stars in OT

National-World

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOMZ’) Jr. threw for three touchdowns and the Kansas City Chiefs began their Super Bowl title defense with a 34-20 win over the Houston Texans. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire (heh-LEHR’) ran through the rain for 138 yards and a touchdown in his first game since the Chiefs grabbed him in the first round of the NFL draft out of LSU. Travis Kelce (KEHL’-see), Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill grabbed scoring passes from Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers own a three-games-to-one lead in the NBA’s Western Conference semifinal series with the Houston Rockets following a 110-100 victory. Anthony Davis had 29 points and 12 rebounds while helping the Lakers win the battle of the boards, 52-26. Houston also had trouble stopping LeBron James, who finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Dallas Stars have a 2-1 series lead in the NHL’s Western Conference final following a 3-2 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights. The Knights wasted a pair of one-goal leads in the third period before Alexander Radulov (RAD’-yoo-lahv) tallied just 31 seconds into the extra period. Anton Khudobin (hoo-DOH’-bihn) stopped 38 shots for the Stars, who resume the series on Saturday.

NEW YORK (AP) — It will be Naomi Osaka against Victoria Azarenka for the U.S. Open women’s singles title tomorrow. Osaka surged ahead midway through the last set with the only service break she would get to beat Jennifer Brady, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3. Azarenka ended Serena Williams’ latest bid for a record 24th Grand Slam singles title with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas will require students to pass a COVID-19 test funded by the school before they’ll be allowed to attend the No. 14 Longhorns’ season opener against UTEP tomorrow night. Texas has up to 3,000 student tickets available for the football game. To claim a ticket, a student must pass a university-provided rapid test the day before the game.