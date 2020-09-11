National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Friday, Weekend-Agencies for Friday, Sep. 11.

Friday, Sep. 11 9:00 AM FDA advisory committees joint meeting concludes – FDA Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee and Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee joint meeting concludes, via teleconference

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-18752, https://twitter.com/US_FDA

Contacts: FDA press, fdaoma@fda.hhs.gov, 1 301 796 4540

Friday, Sep. 11 – Saturday, Sep. 12 9:30 AM Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards meetings continue, held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19408, https://twitter.com/NRCgov

Contacts: NRC Office of Public Affairs, 1 301 415 8200

Friday, Sep. 11 10:30 AM National Science Foundation Advisory Committee for Polar Programs virtual meeting concludes

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17277, https://twitter.com/NSF

Contacts: NSF press, media@nsf.gov, 1 703 292 7090

Friday, Sep. 11 11:00 AM Environmental Protection Agency Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Advisory Committee virtual public meeting continues

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-18398, https://twitter.com/EPA

Contacts: EPA press, press@epa.gov, 1 202 564 4355

Saturday, Sep. 12 9:30 AM Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards meetings conclude, held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19408, https://twitter.com/NRCgov

Contacts: NRC Office of Public Affairs, 1 301 415 8200

Monday, Sep. 14 12:00 PM NIH National Cancer Institute Council of Research Advocates virtual meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17805, https://twitter.com/NIHforHealth

Contacts: Amy Williams, National Cancer Institute Office of Advocacy Relations, williaam@mail.nih.gov, 1 301 496 9723

The meeting will be videocast and can be accessed from the NIH Videocasting and Podcasting website (http://videocast.nih.gov)