National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Friday, Weekend-Congress-House for Friday, Sep. 11.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The DC bureau is reachable at 202-641-9713 and 202-641-9714. Send daybook items to daybook@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington DC and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Sep. 11 8:46 AM House Speaker Pelosi leads House moment of silence for National Day of Service and Remembrance – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Members of Congress hold moment of silence observing National Day of Service and Remembrance, on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks

Location: House East Front Steps, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.speaker.gov, https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi

Contacts: House Speaker press, 1 202 226 7616

Mandatory TV pool (NBC) on Cap DA 12 (available on Ray Return 1 in 2072 RHOB). Only one editorial rep per outlet. Appropriate social distancing and face masks strongly recommended.

——————–

Friday, Sep. 11 12:00 PM House Ways and Means subcommittee remote hearing on ‘consequences of inaction on coronavirus tax legislation’ – Select Revenue Measures Subcommittee remote hearing on ‘Consequences of Inaction on COVID Tax Legislation’, held via Cisco Webex, with testimony from University of Michigan Professor of Economics and Public Policy Betsey Stevenon; National Urban League President Marc Morial; Crafted Hospitality Chef and Owner Tom Colicchio; Nakitta Long (Winston-Salem, North Carolina); and American Enterprise Institute Resident Fellow Alex Brill

Weblinks: http://waysandmeans.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/WaysMeansCmte

Contacts: House Committee on Ways and Means press, 1 202 225 4021

——————–

Friday, Sep. 11 12:00 PM House Intelligence Committee hearing on the U.S.-Saudi security and intelligence relationship – Virtual hearing on ‘Assessing the U.S.-Saudi Security and Intelligence Relationship’, held via Cisco Webex, with testimony from U.N. Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions, Brookings Institution Senior Fellow and Intelligence Project Director Bruce Riedel; and The Soufan Group Chairman and CEO Ali Soufan

Weblinks: http://intelligence.house.gov/

Contacts: House Intelligence Committee, 1 202 225 7690

——————–

Friday, Sep. 11 1:00 PM House of Representatives meets in a pro forma session

Location: United States Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.house.gov/

Contacts: House of Representatives Press Gallery, 1 202 225 3945

——————–

Friday, Sep. 11 1:30 PM House Science subcommittee online hearing on DOE biological research – Energy Subcommittee online hearing on ‘Biological research at the Department of Energy: Leveraging DOE’s unique capabilities to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic’, held via Cisco Webex, with testimony from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Associate Director for Biosciences Dr Mary Maxon; University of Georgia Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Professor Dr Debra Mohnen; The University of Chicago Committee on Microbiology Chair Dr Glenn Randall; Colorado State University Department of Soil and Crop Science Associate Professor Dr Kelly Wrighton

Weblinks: http://science.house.gov

Contacts: House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, 1 202 225 6375

——————–

——————–

Monday, Sep. 14 12:00 PM House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations hearing on the Postal Service

Location: Rm 2157, Rayburn House Office Bldg, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://oversight.house.gov/

Contacts: House Committee on Oversight and Reform, oversightpress@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5051