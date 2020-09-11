Daybook-Friday, Weekend-General

National-World

Friday, Sep. 11 6:47 AM National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial ceremony – Virtual observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in honor of the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, conducted by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley * Events begin at sunrise (6:47 AM EDT), with the American Flag unfurled down the side of the Pentagon

Location: National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, 1 N Rotary Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

Press coverage will be limited in numbers. For TV/video, this is a pool event and only the pool video cameras will be allowed in the memorial. Press coverage of the flag unfurling ceremony is limited to 12 press who must be on the credentialed list. Slots will be filled on a first-come basis, but only one per outlet. Show time for press interested in covering the flag unfurling is 5:30 a.m Press coverage of the main observance ceremony is limited to nine press who must be on the credentialed list. Slots will be filled on a first-come basis, but only one per outlet. Show time for press interested in covering the main observance ceremony is 7:30 a.m. Media interested in covering this event must RSVP by 4 p.m. EDT Thursday, Sept. 10 by contacting Sue Gough at susan.l.gough.civ@mail.mil. Press coverage of family visits is not permitted. Please note that the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial remains closed to the public; no press will be allowed on the memorial outside of the ceremony events.

Friday, Sep. 11 8:15 AM National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum host 9/11 Memorial Service – National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum host 9/11 Memorial Service at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, including wreath layings, a reading of the names of law enforcement officers who died on that day, and special remarks from local law enforcement leaders and ceremonial music

Location: National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, 901 E St NW #100, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://lawenforcementmuseum.org, https://twitter.com/NLEMuseum

Contacts: Robyn Small, NLEOMF, rsmall@nleomf.org, 1 202 737 8524

On-site participation is by invitation only. In accordance with current District of Columbia health regulations, all participants will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The general public is encouraged to watch the service via live-stream on the Memorial and Museum’s Facebook pages. Media who wish to attend this event may contact Robyn Small

Friday, Sep. 11 9:00 AM Brookings Institution discussion on the status of jihadi groups – Jihadism at a crossroads’ Brookings Institution Center for Middle East Policy virtual panel discussion on the current status of jihadi groups, with Norwegian Defense Research Establishment Senior Research Fellow Thomas Hegghammer, American University Assistant Professor Tricia Bacon, and Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Bruce Riedel

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

RSVP at https://connect.brookings.edu/register-to-watch-jihadism-crossroads

Friday, Sep. 11 10:00 AM Wilson Center discussion on the politics of Mulan – ‘The Politics of a New Mulan’ Wilson Center Kissinger Institute on China and the U.S. online discussion, on the evolving Mulan legend, the new DIsney film’s gender and racial representations, and Mulan’s worldwide reception in the era of Sino-U.S. rivalry. Speakers include Variety Beijing Bureau Chief Rebecca Davis, Wilson Center Program Associate Rui Zhong, and University of Illinois Springfield’s Lan Dong

Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter

Contacts: Woodrow Wilson Center, wwics@wilsoncenter.org, 1 202 691 4000

https://engage.wilsoncenter.org/a/webcast-modern-politics-mulan?emci=ed48d515-f2f1-ea11-99c3-00155d039e74&emdi=817490ff-f8f1-ea11-99c3-00155d039e74&ceid=12109

Friday, Sep. 11 10:30 AM Ex-Im Bank Annual Conference concludes, held virtually – Export-Import Bank of the United States Annual Conference concludes, with final day speakers including Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette * Postponed from 2 Apr and held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.exim.gov, https://twitter.com/EximBankUS

Contacts: Ex-Im Bank press, 1 202 565 3200

Friday, Sep. 11 12:00 PM CSIS discussion on U.S. higher education – ‘The Shake-up in U.S. Higher Education’ Center for Strategic and International Studies ‘Economy Disrupted’ online discussion, former Association of American Universities President Mary Sue Coleman

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

https://www.csis.org/events/online-event-shake-us-higher-education

——————–

Friday, Sep. 11 2:00 PM Wilson Center discussion on ‘The High-Tech Future of North American Defense’ – ‘The High-Tech Future of North American Defense’ Wilson Center online discussion, to release ‘Hardening the Shield: A Credible Deterrent & Capable Defense for North America’ paper and discuss U.S.-Canada cooperation in technology aimed at warding off threats from Great Power competitors such as Russia and China. Speakers include North American Aerospace Defense Command Deputy Director of Operations Brig. Gen. Peter Fesler and the University of Manitoba’s Andrea Charron

Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter

Contacts: Woodrow Wilson Center, wwics@wilsoncenter.org, 1 202 691 4000

https://engage.wilsoncenter.org/a/high-tech-future-north-american-defense

Friday, Sep. 11 2:30 PM Ahmadiyya Muslim Community hosts ‘Muslims for Life’ campaign virtual event – Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, in partnership with American Red Cross, holds its 10th annual ‘Muslims for Life’ campaign event, via Zoom, with Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier and American Red Cross Biomedical Services Senior Vice President Paul Sullivan * Founded in 2011, the campaign seeks to memorialize the anniversary of 9/11 with blood drives across the U.S., but is held virtually this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.alislam.org, https://twitter.com/alislam

Contacts: Saima Sheikh, Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA media, saima.sheikh@ahmadiyya.us, 1 972 697 7923, https://twitter.com/SaimaGSheikh

http://bit.ly/911Event-Press

Friday, Sep. 11 Transportation Security Administration officials host special program to commemorate the events of 9/11

Location: Transportation Security Administration of Arlington, 601 12th St S, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.tsa.gov, https://twitter.com/TSA

Contacts: TSA public affairs, TSAmedia@tsa.dhs.gov, 1 571 227 2829

Friday, Sep. 11 – Sunday, Sep. 13 MSVirtual2020 ECTRIMS Congress – ECTRIMS – Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis * Joint event with Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) * Held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: https://www.ectrims.eu/, https://twitter.com/ACTRIMS, #MSResearch

Contacts: ECTRIMS Secretariat, secretariat@ectrims.eu, +41 061 686 77 79

Friday, Sep. 11 – Saturday, Sep. 12 Secretary of State Pompeo departs on Qatar trip – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo departs for trip to Qatar, to attend the opening ceremony of Afghanistan peace negotiations on 12 Sep. The start of these negotiations follows diplomatic efforts, including the U.S.-Taliban Agreement and the U.S.-Afghanistan Joint Declaration, which were agreed to in February

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: State Department Office of Press Relations, 1 202 647 2492

Saturday, Sep. 12 Susan G. Komen Washington, DC MORE THAN PINK Walk, held virtually – Susan G. Komen Washington, DC MORE THAN PINK Walk * Taking place virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: https://komennationalcapital.org, https://twitter.com/SusanGKomen

Contacts: Adrienne Johnson, Susan G. Komen for the Cure National Capital, ajohnson@komen.org

Sunday, Sep. 13 – Sunday, Sep. 20 Adams Morgan Day Festival 2020 held virtually – Adams Morgan Day Festival 2020, annual event showcasing the culture, creativity, diversity, restaurants and shops in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Washington, DC, with free entry, live music, a dance plaza, local artists selling their works, food and drink specials, interactive historical exhibitions and a youth and family fun zone * In 2020, the majority of the event will be livestreamed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.admoday.com, https://twitter.com/adamsmorganday

Contacts: Carol Miller, Adams Morgan Day Planning Committee, carolmiller100@gmail.com, 1 202 306 0130, https://twitter.com/carolmiller100

Sunday, Sep. 13 – Tuesday, Sep. 15 ACS CAN Leadership Summit and Lobby Day – American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network annual Leadership Summit and Lobby Day

Location: Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.cancer.org, https://twitter.com/AmericanCancer

Contacts: Alissa Crispino, ACS CAN, alissa.crispino@cancer.org

Sunday, Sep. 13 – Tuesday, Sep. 15 NCBFAA Government Affairs Conference

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.ncbfaa.org/, https://twitter.com/NCBFAA_EI

Contacts: Tom Mathers, NCBFAA Communications Director, comm@ncbfaa.org

Sunday, Sep. 13 – Saturday, Sep. 19 Virtual National Minority Enterprise Development Week conference – Minority Business Development Agency virtual National Minority Enterprise Development Week conference, including presentation of 2020 National Minority Enterprise Development Week Awards

Weblinks: http://www.mbda.gov, https://twitter.com/USMBDA

Contacts: Minority Enterprise Development Week Conference, medweek@mbda.gov, 1 888 836 7647

Monday, Sep. 14 10:00 AM DoJ Bureau of Justice Statistics releases updated report on criminal victimization – Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Statistics issues ‘Criminal Victimization, 2019’ press release and report, providingcriminal victimizations reported and not reported to police from BJS’s National Crime Victimization Survey. Report describes the characteristics of crimes, victims and offenders, and this year, BJS provides new classifications of urban, suburban and rural areas, with the goal of presenting a more accurate picture of where criminal victimizations occur * Latest in a series that began in 1973

Weblinks: http://www.bjs.gov

Contacts: Kara McCarthy, DOJ, Kara.McCarthy@ojp.usdoj.gov, 1 202 307 1241

REPORT EMBARGOED UNTIL MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2020, 10 A.M. ET. * MEDIA COORDINATING INSTRUCTIONS: To access the embargoed press release and the full report now available on the BJS website, send an email to bjspress@usdoj.gov. You must type VICTIMIZATION in the subject line to receive a user ID and password. Following publication, the report and press release will be available on the BJS website at www.bjs.gov

Monday, Sep. 14 4:00 PM Wilson Center online book event on John F. Kennedy – Wilson Center holds online event on ‘JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956′, with author Frederik Logevall discussing his look at how Kennedy’s life story tracks with key facets oft the U.S.’ political and geopolitical story in the middle decades of the 20th century

Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter

Contacts: Woodrow Wilson Center, wwics@wilsoncenter.org, 1 202 691 4000

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1hYNMrZjS22lxiE-BJRy4Q

Monday, Sep. 14 4:00 PM GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowki and Dan Sullivan discuss Air Force Arctic Strategy – ‘The U.S. Air Force Arctic Strategy, Alaska, and the New Arctic’ Wilson Center online event, with Republicans Sens. Lisa Murkowki and Dan Sullivan discussing the strategy’s implications for the U.S., the North American Arctic, and the unique role Alaska plays in the new, global Arctic

Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter

Contacts: Woodrow Wilson Center, wwics@wilsoncenter.org, 1 202 691 4000

https://engage.wilsoncenter.org/a/us-air-force-arctic-strategy-alaska-and-new-arctic-conversation-alaskas-senator

Monday, Sep. 14 – Thursday, Sep. 24 STD Prevention Conference – STD Prevention Conference, held in collaboration with IUSTI World Congress and Latin American IUSTI-ALACITS Congress * Held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.cdc.gov/stdconference/, https://twitter.com/CDCgov

Contacts: CDC- NCHHSTP media, NCHHSTPmediateam@cdc.gov, 1 404 639 8895

Monday, Sep. 14 – Monday, Sep. 21 Infrastructure Week – Infrastructure Week 2020 – a national week of events, media coverage, and education and advocacy efforts to ‘elevate infrastructure as a critical issue impacting all Americans’. This year’s theme is #UnitedforInfrastructure

Weblinks: http://infrastructureweek.org/, https://twitter.com/infraweek

Monday, Sep. 14 – Wednesday, Sep. 16 M-Enabling Summit – M-Enabling Summit, Global Conference and Expo for Mobile Applications and Services for Seniors and Users of All Abilities. Co-organized by G3ict * Postponed from June due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 South Potomac Avenue, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.m-enabling.com/, https://twitter.com/ej_krause

Contacts: E J Krause, ejkinfo@ejkrause.com, 1 301 493 5500

Monday, Sep. 14 – Wednesday, Sep. 16 AICPA National Conference on Banks and Savings Institutions – American Institute of Certified Public Accountants National Conference on Banks and Savings Institutions, held virtually, with speakers including Federal Reserve Board Chief Accountant Lara Lylozian, Securities and Exchange Commission Chief Accountant Sagar Teotia and Deputy Chief Accountant John Vanosdall, Financial Accounting Standards Board Chairman Richard Jones, and Public Company Accounting Oversight Board Chief Auditor Megan Zietsman

Weblinks: http://www.aicpa.org, https://twitter.com/AICPANews

Contacts: Jackie Hyland, AICPA, jackie.hyland@aicpa-cima.com, 1 919 490 4387

Monday, Sep. 14 – Friday, Sep. 18 NFU Fall Legislative Fly-In, held virtually – National Farmers Union Fall Legislative Fly-In, with 350 family farmers and ranchers meeting virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.nfu.org, https://twitter.com/NFUDC

Contacts: Hannah Packman , NFU press, hpackman@nfudc.org

Monday, Sep. 14 – Thursday, Sep. 17 National Association of Specialty Pharmacy Annual Meeting

Location: Washington Marriott Wardman Park, 2660 Woodley Rd NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://naspnet.org, https://twitter.com/Rx_Specialty

Contacts: Danielle Moodie-Mills, SKDKnickerbocker, nasp@skdknick.com; Maureen Shanahan, mshanahan@skdknick.com;