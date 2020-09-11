National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Friday, Weekend-Highlights for Friday, Sep. 11.

Highlights, Friday, Sep. 11

National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial ceremony 6:47 AM

Second Couple at Tunnel to Towers Foundation ‘Reading of the Names’ memorial ceremony on 9/11 8:30 AM

9/11 Memorial & Museum September 11 Commemoration Ceremony attended by Second Couple 8:30 AM

House Speaker Pelosi leads House moment of silence for National Day of Service and Remembrance 8:46 AM

9/11 anniversary marked at Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania, with First Couple among attendees 9:45 AM

Quarterly Services 10:00 AM

President Trump awards Medal of Honor 3:00 PM

Secretary of State Pompeo participates in ASEAN-related ministerial meetings

Secretary of State Pompeo departs on Qatar trip

Highlights, Saturday, Sep. 12

President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Reno, NV 4:30 PM

White House tours resume

Highlights, Sunday, Sep. 13

‘State of the Union’ on CNN 9:00 AM

‘FOX News Sunday’ on FOX 9:00 AM

‘Meet The Press with Chuck Todd’ on NBC 9:00 AM

‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’ on ABC 10:30 AM

‘Face The Nation’ on CBS 10:30 AM

President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Las Vegas, NV 7:00 PM