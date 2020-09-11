National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Friday, Weekend-White House for Friday, Sep. 11.

———- PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Friday, Sep. 11 7:30 AM First Couple’s daily schedule – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House South Lawn en route to Joint Base Andrews (7:30 AM EDT, in-house pool), arriving at 7:40 AM EDT (out-of-town travel pool), before departing en route to Johnstown, PA (8:00 AM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport at 8:50 AM EDT (pre-credentialed media). They then depart en route to Shanksville, PA (9:00 AM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at Shanksville Landing Zone at 9:15 AM EDT (out-of-town travel pool), before departing en route to Flight 93 National Memorial (9:25 AM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at 9:30 AM EDT (out-of-town travel pool), where they participate in a Flight 93 National Memorial Nineteenth Anniversary Observance (9:45 AM EDT, expanded out-of-town travel pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

Friday, Sep. 11 7:30 AM First Couple’s daily schedule continued – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in Pennsylvania: depart Flight 93 Memorial en route to Shanksville Landing Zone (10:45 AM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at 10:50 AM EDT (out-of-town travel pool), before departing en route to Johnstown, PA (11:00 AM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport at 11:15 AM EDT (out-of-town travel pool). They then depart en route to Washington, DC (11:25 AM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at Joint Base Andrews at 12:15 PM EDT (out-of-town travel pool), before departing en route to the White House (12:25 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving back at the South Lawn at 12:35 PM EDT (in-house pool). Later, President Trump presents the Medal of Honor to Sergeant Major Thomas Payne in the East Room (3:00 PM EDT, in-house pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

Friday, Sep. 11 9:45 AM 9/11 anniversary marked at Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania, with First Couple among attendees – Flight 93 National Memorial September 11 Observance, hosted by the National Park Service, the Families of Flight 93, Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, and National Park Foundation on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Traditional ceremony has been shortened to a 20-minute ‘Moment of Remembrance’ due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with each of the passengers’ and crew members’ names read aloud with the ringing of the Bells of Remembrance to observe the exact moment United Airlines Flight 93 crashed (10:03 AM EDT). Attendees include President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump * Memorial marks the site in Pennsylvania where the flight was downed in a field in 2001 after militants linked to al-Qaida had already crashed planes into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Virginia. All 40 passengers and crew members were killed during an attempt to retake control of the plane from hijackers * Joe Biden is also marking the anniversary in Shanksville, PA, today

Location: Flight 93 National Memorial, Stoystown, PA

Weblinks: http://www.nps.gov/flni/index.htm

Contacts: Katherine Cordek, Flight 93 National Memorial PIO, 1 814 233 8764; Elizabeth Shope, Flight 93 National Memorial PIO, 1 814 449 4125

For Air Force 1 arrival at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, 292 Aviation Dr, Bldg 92, Johnstown (9:00 AM EDT) – request media credentials by 12:00 PM EDT Weds, Sep 9.

Friday, Sep. 11 3:00 PM President Trump awards Medal of Honor – President Donald Trump awards Medal of Honor to Sgt. Maj. Thomas Payne, for conspicuous gallantry in Iraq in October 2015, when – as a sergeant 1st class – he led a combined assault team that cleared two buildings and rescued 75 hostages, including repeatedly entering a burning building under enemy automatic weapon fire to cut a series of locks on an armored door

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

In-house pool

———- VICE PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Friday, Sep. 11 8:30 AM Second Couple at Tunnel to Towers Foundation ‘Reading of the Names’ memorial ceremony on 9/11 – Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation ‘Reading of the Names’ memorial ceremony marking the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, featuring Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence * Foundation announced an independent memorial ceremony after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum announced that the traditional reading of the names by victims’ family members would not happen at their ceremony this year due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns

Location: Liberty St and Church St, New York, NY

Weblinks: http://tunnel2towers.org

Contacts: Caroline Magyarits, Assistant Manager of Media Relations, caroline.magyarits@tunnel2towers.org, 1 908 421 6361

Friday, Sep. 11 8:30 AM 9/11 Memorial & Museum September 11 Commemoration Ceremony attended by Second Couple – September 11 Commemoration Ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York, attended by Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, honoring the 2,983 men, women, and children killed in the attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and aboard Flight 93 in 2001 and in the 1993 WTC bombing. Ceremony begins with moment of silence to mark the time American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower (8:46 AM EDT), with further moments of silence held to observe the time United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower (9:03 AM EDT), American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon (9:37 AM EDT), the fall of the South Tower (9:59 AM EDT), the time United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania (10:03 AM EDT), and the fall of the North Tower (10:28 AM EDT) * Due to coronavirus (COVID-19) social distancing restrictions, the names of victims are not read out in person by family members, with recorded readings from the Museum’s ‘In Memoriam’ exhibition used in their place

Location: National September 11 Memorial & Museum, New York, NY

Weblinks: http://www.national911memorial.org/

Contacts: National September 11 Memorial & Museum press, press@911memorial.org, 1 212 312 8800

———- FIRST LADY’S SCHEDULE ———-

———- SECOND LADY’S SCHEDULE ———-

———- STATE DEPARTMENT ———-

Friday, Sep. 11 Secretary of State Pompeo participates in ASEAN-related ministerial meetings – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo co-chairs inaugural Mekong-U.S. Partnership Ministerial Meeting and launches the Mekong-U.S. Partnership with the foreign ministers of Cambodia, Laos, Burma (aka Myanmar), Thailand, and Vietnam plus the ASEAN secretary-general, and participates in the 27th ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov

Contacts: State Department Office of Press Relations, 1 202 647 2492

———- PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Saturday, Sep. 12 4:30 PM President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Reno, NV

Location: Reno, NV

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

———- FIRST LADY’S SCHEDULE ———-

Saturday, Sep. 12 White House tours resume – Public tours of the White House resume with increased health and safety protocols to align with federal, state and local guidance. Among the new measures is a limit on the number of guests to 18% of normal capacity and tours hosted two days per week instead of five. All guests aged two-and-over are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing during their visit to the White House complex, with social distancing dots placed on the ground for guests during the check-in process and hand sanitizer available in multiple locations

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/first-lady-melania-trump

Contacts: White House press , 1 202 456 2673

———- PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Sunday, Sep. 13 7:00 PM President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Las Vegas, NV

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580