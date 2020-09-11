National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Next-Friday-General for Friday, Sep. 18.

Friday, Sep. 18 12:00 PM Black Women’s Agenda 43rd Annual Symposium – The Black Women’s Agenda, Inc. 43rd Annual Symposium, held virtually. Town hall speakers include PBS NewsHour White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, Repairers of the Breach President Rev. Dr William Barber II, Princeton University Department of African American Studies Chair Eddie Glaude Jr, and Chief of Staff to 2020 Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Karine Jean-Pierre

Friday, Sep. 18 7:00 PM Allison Gala, benefiting the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Washington, D.C., 1150 22nd St NW, Washington, DC

Friday, Sep. 18 National POW/MIA Recognition Day – National POW/MIA Recognition Day, with annual ceremony featuring members of each branch of military service * Black-and-white flag honoring the nation’s prisoners of war and those missing in action flies over White House, U.S. Capitol, Departments of State, Defense, and Veterans Affairs, Selective Service System headquarters, World War II Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, U.S. post offices, national cemeteries, and other locations

