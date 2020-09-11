National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Next-Thursday-Congress-House for Thursday, Sep. 17.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The DC bureau is reachable at 202-641-9713 and 202-641-9714. Send daybook items to daybook@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington DC and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 17 9:00 AM Acting DHS Secretary Wolf and FBI Director Wray testify to House Committee on ‘Worldwide Threats to the Homeland’ – Hearing on ‘Worldwide Threats to the Homeland’, with testimony from Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf; FBI Director Christopher Wray; and National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller * Government Accountability Office report released last month said that Acting Secretary Wolf had assumed the role illegally, violating the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, noting that the appointment of Kevin McAleenan as acting secretary following the resignation of Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in 2019 was not designated in the order of succession, and therefore that subsequent amendments to the order made by then-Acting Secretary McAleenan are invalid

Location: Rm 310, Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://homeland.house.gov, https://twitter.com/HomelandDems

Contacts: House Homeland Security Committee, 1 202 226 2616

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 17 12:00 PM House Financial Services subcommittee virtual hearing on corporate integrity during coronavirus – Investor Protection, Entrepreneurship and Capital Markets Subcommittee virtual hearing on ‘Insider Trading and Stock Option Grants: An Examination of Corporate Integrity in the Covid-19 Pandemic’, held via Cisco Webex

Weblinks: http://financialservices.house.gov, https://twitter.com/FSCDems

Contacts: House Committee on Financial Services press, FSCDemsPress@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 4247

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 17 1:00 PM House Armed Services subcommittee hearing on National Security Commission AI efforts and recommendations – Intelligence and Emerging Threats and Capabilities Subcommittee hearing on ‘Interim Review of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence Effort and Recommendations’, with testimony from National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence Chairman Eric Schmidt, Vice Chairman Robert Work, and Commissioners Mignon Clyburn and Jose-Marie Griffiths

Location: Rm 2118, Rayburn House Office Bldg, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://armedservices.house.gov, https://twitter.com/HASCDemocrats

Contacts: House Armed Services Committee, 1 202 225 4151