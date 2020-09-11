National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Next-Thursday-General for Thursday, Sep. 17.

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 17 10:30 AM National Task Force on Election Crises virtual media summit – National Task Force on Election Crises hosts ‘Covering an Unprecedented Election’ virtual media summit, to discuss this election cycle, the laws and procedures that govern the process, and recommendations for how to prepare for coverage of this election. Includes keynote from former Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff, and panelists Ohio State University Professor of Law Edward Foley, former Associated Press DC Bureau Chief Ron Fournier, former Kentucky Secretary of State Trey Grayson, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights President and CEO Vanita Gupta, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program Senior Fellow Rachel Kleinfeld, Voto Latino Foundation President and CEO Maria Teresa Kumar, Elections Group Partner Jennifer Morrell, Campaign Legal Center Chief of Staff Adav Noti, Dartmouth College Professor of Government Brendan Nyhan, AEI Resident Scholar Norman Ornstein, and Democracy Fund Elections Senior Advisor Tammy Patrick

Weblinks: https://www.electiontaskforce.org/, https://twitter.com/ElectionTask

Contacts: Julie Gouss, Glover Park Group, jgouss@gpg.com

Register https://gpg.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wwuBdyArT52yPPm8XvJrpA

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 17 10:45 AM Cato Institute annual Constitution Day Symposium – Cato Institute annual Constitution Day Symposium, held virtually. Event concludes with the B. Kenneth Simon Lecture on ‘Flunking the Founding: Civic Illiteracy and the Rule of Law’, delivered by U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit Judge Don Willett

Weblinks: http://www.cato.org/, https://twitter.com/CatoInstitute, #CatoSCOTUS

Contacts: Cato Institute, pr@cato.org, 1 202 789 5200, https://twitter.com/CatoPress

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 17 12:00 PM HHS virtual symposium on coronavirus among racial and ethnic minority and American Indian and Alaska Native populations – Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health hosts ‘Advancing the Response to COVID-19: Sharing Promising Programs and Practices for Racial and Ethnic Minority Communities’ virtual symposium, highlighting state, tribal, territorial, and community-based efforts to address coronavirus (COVID-19) among racial and ethnic minority and American Indian and Alaska Native populations. Speakers include Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar; Office of Minority Health Director Rear Adm. Felicia Collins, Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir, U.S. Surgeon General Vice Adm. Jerome Adams, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Chief Health Equity Officer Leandris Liburd

Weblinks: http://www.minorityhealth.hhs.gov, https://twitter.com/minorityhealth, #OMHvirtualsymposium

Contacts: HHS press, media@hhs.gov, 1 202 690 6343, https://twitter.com/SpoxHHS

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 17 2:00 PM BPC digital discussion on ‘Student Citizenship and Civic Engagement’ – ‘Student Citizenship and Civic Engagement’ digital discussion hosted by Bipartisan Policy Center, on efforts to foster a thriving democracy at colleges and university campuses across the country. Featured speakers James Madison Center for Civic Engagement Democracy Fellow Anna Connole, Bridge USA National Director of Youth Development Emily Garcia, Black Girls Vote American University Chapter President Mackenzie Meadows Tufts University Institute for Democracy and Higher Education Director Nancy Thomas

Weblinks: http://www.bipartisanpolicy.org, https://twitter.com/BPC_Bipartisan

Contacts: BPC, bipartisaninfo@bipartisanpolicy.org, 1 202 204 2400

https://bipartisanpolicy.org/event/the-2020-election-comes-to-campus-student-citizenship-and-civic-engagement/

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 17 4:00 PM Wilson Center online event on protecting Antarctica – ‘Protecting Antarctica in the Postponed ‘Super Year of Nature” Wilson Center online event, on the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources and its proposals for three large-scale marine protected areas. Speakers include former President of Costa Rica Jose Maria Figueres, The Pew Charitable Trusts Antarctic and Southern Ocean Conservation Director Andrea Kavanagh, and United Nations Patron of the Ocean Lewis Pugh

Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter

Contacts: Woodrow Wilson Center, wwics@wilsoncenter.org, 1 202 691 4000

https://engage.wilsoncenter.org/a/webcast-protecting-antarctica-postponed-super-year-nature

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 17 6:00 PM ASE Energy Efficiency Awards Dinner – Alliance to Save Energy Evening with the Stars of Energy Efficiency Awards Dinner, honoring individuals, companies, and govt entities working to advance energy efficiency in noteworthy and creative ways

Location: Andrew W Mellon Auditorium, 1301 Constitution Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.ase.org, https://twitter.com/ToSaveEnergy

Contacts: Alliance to Save Energy, info@ase.org, 1 202 857 0666

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 17 7:30 PM Hirshhorn Ball – Hirshhorn Ball, annual evening devoted to individuality, self-expression and the empowering art of fashion, this year held virtually in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Hirshhorn Virtual Ball 2020 explores the theme of ‘futurism’, and is hosted by drag artist and costume designer Machine Dazzle

Weblinks: http://hirshhorn.si.edu/, https://twitter.com/hirshhorn

Contacts: Chris Wailoo, Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, wailooc@si.edu, 1 202 633 2833

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 17 U.S. Navy Memorial presents Lone Sailor Awards – U.S. Navy Memorial Lone Sailor Awards Dinner. Award is given to Sea Service veterans ‘who have excelled with distinction in their respective civilian careers while exemplifying the Navy core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment’

Location: National Building Museum, 401 F St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.navymemorial.org/, https://twitter.com/NavyMemorial

Contacts: Brenda Osuch , U.S. Navy Memorial, bosuch@navymemorial.org

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 17 Postmaster General DeJoy meets Election Committee of Secretaries of State – Postmaster General Louis DeJoy participates in meeting with the National Association of Secretaries of State Elections Committee, a follow-up to his 26 Aug conference call with NASS President and New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, NASS Elections Committee co-Chairs Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, and Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. During that call, Postmaster General DeJoy reiterated that ‘delivering ballots entrusted to the U.S. Postal Service is the organization’s number one priority between now and Election Day’, and that USPS is ‘ready, willing, and able to handle the nation’s election mail’

Weblinks: http://www.usps.com/, https://twitter.com/USPS

Contacts: David Partenheimer, U.S. Postal Service, david.a.partenheimer@usps.gov

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 17 USPTO 2020 Patents for Humanity virtual award ceremony – U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) 2020 Patents for Humanity virtual award ceremony, for the initiative that promotes ‘game-changing innovations that address long-standing development challenges’. Winners are Global Vision 2020, Sisu Global, Sanaria, Flexcrevator, NEWgenerator, and Nonspec, with speakers including bipartisan Sens. Chuck Grassley and Patrick Leahy, Republican Rep. Martha Roby, and USPTO Director Andrei Iancu

Weblinks: http://www.uspto.gov, https://twitter.com/uspto

Contacts: Paul Fucito, USPTO media, paul.fucito@uspto.gov, 1 571 272 8400

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 17 – Friday, Sep. 18 SEC Annual Conference On Financial Market Regulation – SEC Annual Conference On Financial Market Regulation * Postponed from May and held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.sec.gov, https://twitter.com/SEC_News

Contacts: SEC public affairs, news@sec.gov, 1 202 551 4120