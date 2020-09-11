Educators running into technology issues during first week of classes

National-World

“This is a new world for teachers to be living in,” said Frank Burger, President of the Carman-Ainsworth Education Association.

Learning in the age of COVID-19 isn’t just hard on the kids, but on the teachers too.

Frank Burger is a teacher and the president of Carman Ainsworth Education Association.

It has been just a few days into remote learning and there has been some bumps in the road.

“I think teachers are starting to adjust to it,” said Burger. “I think the students are starting to adjust. Obviously, there’s always going to be kinks when you operate a brand new system and learning how to help students with that.”

One of the biggest challenges right now is getting all students reliable access to the internet.

“Because we know that some students have had to go public places to grab Wi-Fi. I heard of a student recently who had to go to McDonald’s to use the free Wi-Fi at the McDonald’s.”

And it’s just not Wi-Fi causing issues.

Burger says it’s also difficult to make sure students are not cheating, but teachers are doing what they can to prevent it.

“There’s a place where the teachers can check, like check for plagiarism,” said Burger. “So, there are a few things. There’s not going to be any system that’s gonna be 100% cheat proof.”

While the challenges are many, Burger believes the district made the right choice going virtual for now.

But what does the future hold? What will exams look like? Burger says nothing can ever replace brick and motor learning.

“We just don’t know, it’s going to depend on the case county in the county,” said Burger. “The hospitalizations, the death rate with COVID-19. We just don’t know.”

