Floyd family will attend game…Miller surgery…New song

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The family of George Floyd will attend the Minnesota’ Vikings’ season opener against Green Bay. The stadium is about 3 miles from where the 46-year-old handcuffed Black man died in police custody as a white officer pressed his knee against his neck for nearly eight minutes. The Vikings announced their plans to raise awareness of issues of racism and injustice, two days before the game that will be played without fans due to the pandemic.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller has undergone surgery to repair a dislodged ankle tendon. The Broncos are hopeful Miller could be back in three months but there’s also a possibility Miller’s season is over before it began. The Broncos dodged a second serious injury with word that wide receiver Courtland Sutton suffered a sprained A.C. joint in his right shoulder and could return to practice as soon as Saturday.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have reinstated outfielder Joc Pederson from the paternity list and optioned infielder Matt Beaty to the team’s alternate site. Pederson has struggled during the shortened season, hitting .184 with six home runs and 12 RBIs in 34 games. He set career highs last year in batting average, homers and RBIs, among other categories. The Dodgers host Houston this weekend.

UNDATED (AP) — ESPN is switching from country to rock for their “Monday Night Football” theme song. The season will feature a new version of Little Richard’s hit “Rip It Up.” Hank Williams Jr. had sung the theme song for years in a version of his hit “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight.” Little Richard’s song was a No. 1 R&B hit in 1956 for the flamboyant Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who died in May. The show is looking for new energy to their pre-kickoff production as NFL games are being held with fewer fans in the stand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The official state song “Maryland, My Maryland” will not be performed before the Preakness next month because the lyrics are perceived by some to be racist. A spokesperson for Pimlico Race Course, home of the Preakness, said Friday the tradition of playing the song before the race will be scrapped on Oct. 3. The song was written by James Ryder Randall as a poem in 1861. The poem’s opening line is “The despot’s heel is on thy shore,” a reference to President Abraham Lincoln.