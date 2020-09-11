Game 7 for Celtics-Raptors…LA can clinch…Bieber starts

National-World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Either the Boston Celtics or the Toronto Raptors will win a spot tonight in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals against Miami. Their seven-game series is even at three apiece. The Celtics will be in a Game 7 for the 33rd time; they’re 23-and-9 all-time — but they have lost four of their last seven ultimate games. The Raptors are 3-and-2 in Game Sevens.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers can clinch their first-ever trip to the NBA’s Western Conference finals with a win tonight over the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers are up three-games-to-one. The Nuggets were also down 3-1 in their first-round series against Utah before coming back.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will be minus Alex Killorn and could also be missing leading playoff scorer Brayden Point for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference final series against the New York Islanders tonight. The NHL suspended Killorn for one game for his blindside hit on Brock Nelson in Game 2 on Wednesday. The Lightning lead the series 2-0.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — It hasn’t taken Shane Bieber long to become Cleveland’s ace — and maybe the best pitcher in baseball this season. The right-hander looks to stay unbeaten as the Indians open a three-game series in Minnesota. Bieber, who is 7-0 with a 1.25 ERA and leads the majors in numerous categories, is already 2-0 against the Twins this year.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Oakland right-hander Mike Fiers starts for the AL West leaders when they begin a series at Texas. Fiers has gone 3-1 with a 3.22 ERA over his last four starts and the A’s are 6-2 in his outings. Oakland took a 6½-game lead on second-place Houston after beating the Astros in four of five at the Coliseum.

NHL

At Edmonton, Alberta

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m.MLS