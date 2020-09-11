Grains mixed, livestock mixedr

National-World

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. fell .032 cent at $5.43 a bushel; Sept. corn was up .04 cent at $3.6040 a bushel; Dec. oats was off .006 cent at $2.71 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans advanced .174 cent at 9.9660 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .0019 cent at $1.0558 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .048 cent $1.3988 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained .0247 cent at .6685 a pound.