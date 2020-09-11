Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

National-World

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Cam’Ron Harris ran for 134 yards and scored twice to lead Miami to a 31-14 season-opening win over UAB. Harris’ second touchdown from 4 yards late in the third period gave Miami a 24-14 lead immediately after the Blazers of Conference USA got to within three on Spencer Brown’s 6-yard run. Houston graduate transfer D’Eriq King threw for a touchdown and scored one for Miami, which became the first school from a Power 5 conference to begin the game-depleted 2020 season.

UNDATED (AP) — Trevor Lawrence has lost only once since taking over as Clemson’s starting quarterback in 2018. But that one defeat was a big one, a lopsided 42-25 loss to LSU in last year’s College Football Playoff championship game. While that certainly provides some measure of motivation this season entering Saturday night’s season opener at Wake Forest, Lawrence insists he isn’t going to allow himself to be consumed with the task of helping the Tigers reach the title game for the fifth time in six seasons. He’s vowed that he’s going to enjoy the journey rather than focusing on the destination.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 18 North Carolina opens the season against Syracuse in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Tar Heels are coming off a strong finish to Mack Brown’s first season, which ended with a lopsided bowl victory. Brown says it’s up to his team to play well to prove the preseason hype is deserved. The Tar Heels return 10 offensive starters, including quarterback Sam Howell. Syracuse won 10 games two seasons ago but stumbled to a 5-7 record last year. Coach Dino Babers’ squad will have a new defensive scheme Saturday with the hiring of coordinator Tony White.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The last time quarterbacks Ian Book and Chase Brice shared the same football field, Brice got the last laugh and ultimately a championship ring. No. 10 Notre Dame hosts Duke on Saturday in its inaugural Atlantic Coast Conference season opener. The two quarterbacks were on the same field Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Brice was the backup quarterback for Clemson, which dominated Book and the Fighting Irish in a 30-3 victory that sent them to the national championship game.

UNDATED (AP) — Associated Press research finds that colleges in the three NCAA divisions and the NAIA have eliminated at least 233 sports programs because of budget problems blamed on the coronavirus outbreak. About 36 percent of those are in Division I, with Power Five schools Iowa, Minnesota and Stanford having cut a combined 19 sports.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Coach Mike Norvell is set make his debut with Florida State and James Blackman as the Seminoles returning starting quarterback. The Seminoles will host Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets have been predicted to finish last in the Atlantic Coast Conference and has yet to publicly name their starting quarterback.

