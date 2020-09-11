Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

National-World

UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 Conference is opening its 25th season a week later than expected, and with just seven of its 10 teams playing. No. 15 Oklahoma State, TCU and Baylor all had their scheduled openers and only non-conference games postponed because of the coronavirus. No. 23 Iowa State opens against an FBS opponent for the first time in coach Matt Campbell’s five seasons. No. 14 Texas is a six-TD favorite over UTEP, while five-time defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma plays its first game with redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler starting at quarterback. He is the fourth different starter in four seasons for the fifth-ranked Sooners.

UNDATED (AP) — For a day, Bobby Petrino will return to the big stage. He will open his first season as Missouri State’s coach at No. 5 Oklahoma on Saturday. Petrino, known as a program builder, looks forward to helping the Bears bounce back from a 1-10 finish last season. He has a 119-56 career record in 14 seasons at Louisville, Arkansas and Western Kentucky. Oklahoma will start redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler at quarterback. He was the consensus No. 1 quarterback nationally in the 2019 recruiting class and is the Big 12’s Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas approaches its season-opening game against UTEP on Saturday just hoping the No, 14 Longhorns and Miners make it to kickoff. Several Big 12 rivals had their first games postponed because of the coronavirus. Texas is a heavy favorite and will see the game as a tune-up for the Big 12, which it hasn’t won since 2009. Senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger leads Texas and is ranked second in school history in passing yards and touchdowns. UTEP’s season-opening win over Stephen F. Austin matched its win totals of the last two seasons.

UNDATED (AP) — Associated Press research finds that colleges in the three NCAA divisions and the NAIA have eliminated at least 233 sports programs because of budget problems blamed on the coronavirus outbreak. About 36 percent of those are in Division I, with Power Five schools Iowa, Minnesota and Stanford having cut a combined 19 sports.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech coach Matt Wells admittedly has all the normal first-week concerns that he has every season going into an opening game. This year there is also the anxiety over COVID-19 which he says will linger all season for every coach. The Red Raiders are scheduled to open the season Saturday night at home against FCS team Houston Baptist. Tech had 21 players test positive last month, with an unspecified number of additional players also isolated. The team had at least nine active cases at the start of this week. The Huskies have already played a game losing at North Texas.

UNDATED (AP) — Iowa State will open against an opponent from the Football Bowl Subdivision for the first time since 2012. The Cyclones originally were set to ease into the season against South Dakota from the Championship Subdivision. The coronavirus pandemic caused postponements and cancellations across college football, and the Cyclones had to scramble to line up Louisiana-Lafayette for Saturday. ISU coach Matt Campbell hopes the Cyclones don’t get more than they bargained for in a game that will net the Ragin’ Cajuns $350,000. Lafayette is coming off an 11-win season that ranks as its best in program history.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman was visibly relieved Tuesday when he settled down in front of a camera to discuss with reporters the Wildcats’ season opener against Arkansas State this weekend. His team has had multiple players test positive for COVID-19, and at least one player who was expected to be a big part in the defense opted out. There also was the uncertainty of whether the Big 12 would even play this season, then the challenge in finding a single non-conference opponent to prepare for the start of conference play. But game week is finally here for the Wildcats, while Arkansas State will be trying to rebound from a loss to Memphis.

UNDATED (AP) — West Virginia coach Neal Brown has a soft spot for teams from his native Kentucky. He’s keeping his comments positive about Eastern Kentucky as the Mountaineers prepare to host the Colonels of the Championship Subdivision on Saturday. Brown attended high school in Danville, Kentucky, not far from Eastern Kentucky’s campus where he attended several games growing up. Little went right for Eastern Kentucky last week in a 59-0 loss at Marshall. Brown says he has a lot of respect for the Colonels and expects them to be improved this week.