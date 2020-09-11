Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

National-World

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota is dropping men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, gymnastics and tennis because of budget concerns brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Minnesota President Joan Gabel and athletic director Mark Coyle said Thursday that the athletic department is facing a projected loss of $75 million in revenue for this fiscal year following the Big Ten’s decision to postpone fall sports. School officials said the elimination of the sports will be effective at the completion of their 2020-21 competition seasons, which the teams will play if “health and safety precautions allow.” The athletic department is eliminating eight other positions in addition to those that will be cut because of the four programs being discontinued.

UNDATED (AP) — Associated Press research finds that colleges in the three NCAA divisions and the NAIA have eliminated at least 233 sports programs because of budget problems blamed on the coronavirus outbreak. About 36 percent of those are in Division I, with Power Five schools Iowa, Minnesota and Stanford having cut a combined 19 sports.

UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference get involved in the college football season this week. Three games involving Big 12 teams this weekend have already been postponed, including No. 15 Oklahoma State’s opener against Tulsa. Still, six ranked teams are playing. Among them is No. 1 Clemson, which will be at Wake Forest. AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo says Clemson will roll and the other five ranked teams should also win.