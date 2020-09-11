Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

National-World

GRIDLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California wildfire that destroyed a foothill hamlet has become the state’s deadliest blaze of the year with 10 people confirmed dead — and the toll could climb as searchers look for 16 missing people. Authorities say the North Complex fire that exploded in wind-driven flames earlier in the week is advancing more slowly Friday after the winds eased and smoke from the blaze shaded the area and lowered the temperature, allowing firefighters to make progress. That was a change from the hot weather and gusty winds that two days earlier sent flames exploding through foothills northeast of San Francisco, destroying at least 2,000 buildings.

PHOENIX, Ore. (AP) — Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. The Oregon Office of Emergency Management reported that by Thursday evening, the number of people evacuated statewide because of fires had climbed to an estimated 500,000. That’s over 10% of the 4.2 million residents of the state. One fire approached Molalla, triggering a mandatory evacuation order for the community of about 9,000 people located 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Portland. A police car rolled through the streets with a loudspeaker blaring “evacuate now.”

ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is warning that much anticipated negotiations between Afghanistan’s warring parties are likely to be “contentious.” But he says Friday that they are the only way forward if Afghans are to find peace after decades of relentless conflict. Pompeo made his comments en route to the Middle Eastern State of Qatar, where intra-Afghan negotiations are to begin Saturday, a day mostly reserved for ceremony before the hard task of hammering out a road map for a post-war Afghanistan begins. The negotiations were laid out in a peace deal Washington brokered with the Taliban and signed in Doha on Feb. 29 aimed at ending the war and bringing U.S. troops home ending America’s longest conflict.

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media is reporting that Israeli warplanes have fired missiles on suburbs of the northern city of Aleppo. The attack comes amid increased Israeli airstrikes on Syria in recent weeks. There were no immediate reports of casualties. On Aug. 31, an attack targeted the southern suburbs of the capital Damascus killing two soldiers and wounding seven. Israel rarely comments on such reports, but is believed to have carried out scores of raids targeting Iran’s military presence in Syria. In the past three months alone, Syria has accused Israel of carrying out at least nine air raids on its territory.

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are set to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks with tributes altered by the coronavirus. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden both plan to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania Friday, though not at the same time. In New York, a dispute over coronavirus precautions is leading to separate remembrances. Vice President Mike Pence plans to attend both events. Biden will also attend a ceremony at the World Trade Center memorial site in New York before heading to Pennsylvania.