Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker has opted out of the upcoming season to prepare for the NFL draft. Vera-Tucker started 13 games at left guard for the Trojans last season and made the All-Pac-12 first team. He was expected to move to left tackle this season as the replacement for first-round pick Austin Jackson. If the Trojans play this season, they’ll have to replace three starting offensive linemen. USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele also left the school in August to enter the draft.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford left tackle Walker Little will start preparing for the 2021 draft instead of playing a possible senior season. Little says the uncertainty surrounding the season led to his decision to opt out. The Pac-12 has postponed the football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic but is looking at the possibility of playing either later in the fall or during the winter. Little was projected as one of the top tackles in college last season before going down with a season-ending knee injury in the opener.

UNDATED (AP) — Hopes that a fall football season might be salvaged in the Pac-12 remain premature despite the conference’s recent announcement of an ability to rapidly test athletes. Navigating the coronavirus has been uneven among the league’s athletic programs, often because of a patchwork of local regulations. There is also disagreement about whether test results among student-athletes should be made public. That will leave many questions unanswered once Pac-12 football eventually resumes, questions other conferences are already facing.

UNDATED (AP) — Associated Press research finds that colleges in the three NCAA divisions and the NAIA have eliminated at least 233 sports programs because of budget problems blamed on the coronavirus outbreak. About 36 percent of those are in Division I, with Power Five schools Iowa, Minnesota and Stanford having cut a combined 19 sports.