Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

National-World

UNDATED (AP) — Associated Press research finds that colleges in the three NCAA divisions and the NAIA have eliminated at least 233 sports programs because of budget problems blamed on the coronavirus outbreak. About 36 percent of those are in Division I, with Power Five schools Iowa, Minnesota and Stanford having cut a combined 19 sports.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Will Muschamp has not had a quarterback competition in preseason camp for four years. Now that he has one, he is not ready for for it to end just yet. The Gamecocks are seeking a starter among sophomore Ryan Hilinski, transfer Collin Hill and highly rated freshman Luke Doty. Muschamp has had the luxury the last few years of an established starter in Jake Bentley, who took over in the middle of 2016. Hilinski, though, was forced into action last season when Bentley broke a bone in his foot in the team’s opener and missed the season.