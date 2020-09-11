Money and Markets Digest

National-World

Money & Markets modules for Saturday, Sept 12

THE WEEK AHEAD

FedEx reports its fiscal first-quarter results Tuesday. The Federal Reserve delivers its latest interest rate policy update Wednesday. The Commerce Department issues its August tally of newly started residential construction projects Thursday.

SPOTLIGHT

Online pet store Chewy’s sales jumped 47% in the second quarter, bringing in millions of new customers as people shop from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CENTERPIECE

Stubborn deficits

The pandemic has been a disaster for global commerce, upending President Donald Trump’s drive to shrink America’s huge trade deficits, which have risen to a 12-year high.

STORY STOCKS

Oracle (ORCL)

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Zumiez (ZUMZ)

Crocs (CROX)

Hologic (HOLX)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Nikola (NKLA)

FUND FOCUS

MFS Total Return (MSFRX)

This fund invests predominantly in the U.S., holds high-quality bonds, and has “a value stock bias that hurts during growth-led markets,” Morningstar says.

