Planes packed with supplies take off for hurricane-hit Louisiana

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — Fasten your seatbelt.

They’re loading up two planes at Lakefront Airport and headed to Hurricane hit Louisiana.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the story from the heart.

Flooded Disaster Outreach New Orleans is the name of the group.

All volunteers.

They got $7,000 in donations and went shopping.

Things you don’t think about until you don’t have them.

Pillows and towels.

Underwear and granola bars.

It’s a group effort from New Orleans volunteers.

Even the planes were donated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.