Prep-Segue

DIANA RIGG DIES

LONDON (AP) — How awesome was Diana Rigg? So much so that her character in a James Bond movie was able to get the legendary spy to settle down with a wife. The British performer has died. She was 82 years old. Rigg’s career started on TV in the U.S. with her work on “The Avengers” — and she book-ended it with appearances on “Game of Thrones.” Her daughter says her mom spent the last few months of her battle with cancer “joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession.”

STUDY LOOKS AT HOLLYWOOD’S DIVERSITY EFFORTS

NEW YORK (AP) — Making progress — but more progress still needs to be made. That, in a nutshell, is how a new report sums up the efforts Hollywood has made to become more diverse — both in front of and behind the cameras. The study was done by the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. And it finds that the most popular films of last year had more diversity than ever — and there was an increase in the number of women working behind the camera. However, the study also finds that in other areas, like speaking roles, behind-the-scenes jobs, representation of LGBTQ persons and people with disabilities — Hollywood still doesn’t adequately reflect the diversity of its audiences.

KANYE WEST BARRED FROM OHIO BALLOT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kanye West will not be on the presidential ballot in Ohio. That’s the decision by the state’s highest court — which ruled yesterday that the rapper can’t be on the slate of candidates. The court ruled unanimously that the Secretary of State acted within the law when he rejected the paperwork West submitted to support his candidacy. Meanwhile, West is on the ballot in a dozen states — with his candidacy still in doubt in several other states as the election approaches.

RACHEL MADDOW SCORES RATINGS POINTS WITH ANTI-TRUMP AUTHORS

UNDATED (AP) — “The Rachel Maddow Show” isn’t a book club — but lately you could be excused if you thought it was. The MSNBC prime-time host has recently had on some authors who have ripped President Trump and his administration. And that has paid off in the ratings. This past Tuesday, Maddow drew 5 million viewers when she interviewed former Trump attorney/fixer Michael Cohen. That’s the second biggest audience of her TV career. The only audience that was bigger: her July interview with Mary Trump, the president’s niece, who talked about her tell-all book about the president’s upbringing and relationship with his extended family. The Maddow interviews are a boon to authors. An official with a literary agency says there isn’t any show on TV that sells more books than Maddow’s.