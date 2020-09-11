Prep-Segue

National-World

WONDER WOMAN DELAYED

NEW YORK (AP) — Following the less-than-stellar theatrical debut of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” Warner Bros. is delaying its next big release, “Wonder Woman 1984,” to Christmas. The postponement of the “Wonder Woman” sequel, which had been scheduled to hit theaters October 2, comes on the heels of Hollywood’s strongest attempt to lure moviegoers back to theaters during the pandemic. “Tenet” fared well in its international-first release, but found ticket sales harder to come by in the United States. About 25% of U.S. theaters remain closed, including those in the top markets of Los Angeles and New York.

KANYE WEST KEPT OFF OHIO PRESIDENTIAL BALLOT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Politics, policy and personality aside, Kanye West will have a rough road to to travel if he wants to be elected president. That’s because he may not be on the ballot in some key Electoral College states. One such state is Ohio. The state’s high court has dealt his campaign a blow by ruling he can’t be on the November ballot. West’s paperwork to run was rejected by the Secretary of State — and that disqualifies him. While West has a ballot spot in a dozen states, none are the big-prize states he’d need to make a strong Electoral College showing against President Donald Trump — the man he used to support — or Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

LITTLE RICHARD SONG TO INTRODUCE ‘MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL’

UNDATED (AP) — ESPN is switching from country to rock for their “Monday Night Football” theme song. The season will feature a new version of Little Richard’s hit “Rip It Up.” Hank Williams Jr. had sung the theme song for years in a version of his hit “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight.” Little Richard’s song was a No. 1 R&B hit in 1956 for the flamboyant Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who died in May. The show is looking for new energy to their pre-kickoff production as NFL games are being held with fewer fans in the stand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

HELEN REDDY BIOPIC HITS THEATERS TODAY

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — The actor plays Helen Reddy in a movie about the singer’s life says we can all learn something about the person behind the feminist anthem “I Am Woman.” Tilda Cobham-Hervey says Reddy overcame a lot to forge a music career — and “somehow managed to rise about all of that.” She says for the Australian-born Reddy to score a big pop hit in 1971 “I Am Woman” even as the women’s rights movement was in its early stages should teach us all about “being strong enough or really trusting yourself enough to find your authentic voice.” The movie about Reddy titled “I Am Woman” — like the song — is in theaters and on streaming services today.

DREW BARRYMORE LAUNCHING DAYTIME TV SHOW

NEW YORK (AP) — If you watch Drew Barrymore’s new daytime TV show and feel she’s channeling the likes of David Letterman or Howard Stern, she says you’d be getting the point. Barrymore admires Letterman and Stern — and says she hopes to pattern her style after them. Both men became media stars through comedy — but the longer they did their shows, the more they became adept at getting guests to open up about their lives. Her new show is being distributed by CBS Television. It will air live in cities like New York, Philadelphia, Boston, and Miami — and at 2 p.m. in Chicago, Dallas and San Francisco and others.

RACHEL MADDOW AUTHORS RATINGS GAINS WITH AUTHORS

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s true: you can’t judge a book by its cover. But some in the publishing world believe you can judge a book’s success by whether it’s getting airtime on Rachel Maddow’s show. The MSNBC prime-time host has been scoring large audiences with her recent interviews of people who have written books blasting President Donald Trump and his administration. More than 5 million watched her interview this week with presidential lawyer/fixer Michael Cohen. Maddow drew an even larger audience for her July interview with presidential niece Mary Trump. It’s isn’t just the host and subject matter that moves books. A literary agency chief says Maddow “has the most engage, book-buying audience — bar none.”