Raptors take on Celtics, Clippers face Nuggets, Korda leads

National-World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The champion Raptors and Boston Celtics are down to Game 7, with the winner headed to the Eastern Conference finals against Miami. Toronto, led by Kyle Lowry, evened the series with a double-overtime win in Game 6. Game starts 9 p.m. eastern.

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Lightning look to go up 3-0 in the Eastern Conference final against the New York Islanders. Tampa Bay is weakened by a suspension to Alex Killorn and an injury to playoff scoring leader Brayden Point. The Lightning up 2-0 on the Islanders. Game starts 8 p.m.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Los Angeles Clippers, one win from their first Western Conference finals will try to oust Denver in Game 5. The Nuggets, however, rallied from a 3-1 deficit against Utah in the first round. Tipoff at 6:30 p.m. eastern.

MINNEAPOLIS — Shane Bieber, who might be the best pitcher this season, starts for the Cleveland Indians against Minnesota. Bieber is 7-0 with a 1.25 ERA and already is 2-0 against the Twins this year. Game starts 8:10 p.m.

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Nelly Korda rode a hot putter in the desert to the early 36-hole lead in the ANA Inspiration. She was happy with her five birdies on a clean scorecard. Three of those birdies were on par 3s at Mission Hills. What really pleased Korda was making two big par putts in the middle of her round. She says that enabled her to keep momentum going. She was two shots ahead of Mirim Lee, who shot a 65. Among those playing in the afternoon was Danielle Kang. She is projected to go to No. 1 in the world with a win.