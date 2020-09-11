Suspect on the run after allegedly shooting his children’s mother

National-World

DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WGCL ) — Police are tracking a suspected killer who is believed to be on the run.

Police say Ronal E. Dickerson is the suspected gunman in the fatal shooing at the Retreat at Stone Mountain apartment complex.

The victim, identified as being in her 20s, and Dickerson share children together. Police say the two individuals were involved in a dispute Friday afternoon where the victim was shot in the chest. Two minor children were present at the time of the incident.

Though an Amber Alert was issued for the two children, they were soon located at unharmed at a relative’s home. Investigators believe Derickson brought them to the relative’s home then fled.

If anyone comes into contact with him, they are urged to use caution and call 911 or DeKalb County Police Homicide Unit at 770-725-7850.

