Update on the latest sports

National-World

US OPEN

Big names missing from US Open semifinal

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in 16 years, the men’s semifinals at a Grand Slam tournament will be contested without any of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic participating. Instead, the matchups at Flushing Meadows today will feature a quartet of 20-somethings all seeking a first major championship.

No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem of Austria faces No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia in one semifinal, and No. 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany meets No. 20 Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain in the other. Thiem has reached three Grand Slam finals, going 0-3. Medvedev was the runner-up to Nadal at last year’s U.S. Open.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Celtics and Raptors in Game 7

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Either the Boston Celtics or the Toronto Raptors will win a spot tonight in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals against Miami. Their seven-game series is even at three apiece.

The Celtics will be in a Game 7 for the 33rd time; they’re 23-and-9 all-time — but they have lost four of their last seven ultimate games. The Raptors are 3-and-2 in Game Sevens.

Also tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers can clinch their first-ever trip to the NBA’s Western Conference finals with a win tonight over the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers are up three-games-to-one. The Nuggets were also down 3-1 in their first-round series against Utah before coming back.

NHL-PLAYOFFS

Lightning up 2-0 heading into Game 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will be minus Alex Killorn and could also be missing leading playoff scorer Brayden Point for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference final series against the New York Islanders tonight. The NHL suspended Killorn for one game for his blindside hit on Brock Nelson in Game 2 on Wednesday. The Lightning lead the series 2-0.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Bieber looks to extend success

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — It hasn’t taken Shane Bieber long to become Cleveland’s ace — and maybe the best pitcher in baseball this season. The right-hander looks to stay unbeaten as the Indians open a three-game series in Minnesota. Bieber, who is 7-0 with a 1.25 ERA and leads the majors in numerous categories, is already 2-0 against the Twins this year.

— In Texas, Oakland right-hander Mike Fiers starts for the AL West leaders when they begin a series against the Rangers. Fiers has gone 3-1 with a 3.22 ERA over his last four starts and the A’s are 6-2 in his outings. Oakland took a 6½-game lead on second-place Houston after beating the Astros in four of five at the Coliseum.

— The San Diego Padres take a five-game winning streak into tonight’s matchup against the Giants, after stopping San Francisco’s own five-game win streak last night. Johnny Cueto is on the mound for the Giants. He had one of his best outings of the season when he held Arizona to one run and three hits over 6 2/3 innings Sunday. Garrett Richards starts for the Padres.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-FLORIDA-SHORTER

Ex-Penn State WR Shorter gets waiver to play now at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Penn State receiver Justin Shorter is eligible to play for No. 8 Florida this season.

The Gators say the NCAA has granted Shorter’s request to waive a one-year transfer rule. It means he doesn’t have to sit out the 2020 season.

Shorter left Penn State last November and entered the NCAA transfer portal. He landed at Florida three months later. He caught 15 passes for 157 yards in two partial seasons in Happy Valley. He was ranked as the nation’s top receiver coming out of high school in New Jersey in 2018.