Update on the latest sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Celtics and Raptors in Game 7

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Either the Boston Celtics or the Toronto Raptors will win a spot tonight in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals against Miami. Their seven-game series is even at three apiece.

The Celtics are in a Game 7 for the 33rd time; they’re 23-and-9 all-time — but they have lost four of their last seven ultimate games. The Raptors are 3-and-2 in Game Sevens.

Also tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers can clinch their first-ever trip to the NBA’s Western Conference finals with a win tonight over the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers are up three-games-to-one. The Nuggets were also down 3-1 in their first-round series against Utah before coming back.

NHL-PLAYOFFS

Lightning up 2-0 heading into Game 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will be minus Alex Killorn and could also be missing leading playoff scorer Brayden Point for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference final series against the New York Islanders tonight. The NHL suspended Killorn for one game for his blindside hit on Brock Nelson in Game 2 on Wednesday. The Lightning lead the series 2-0.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Cole throws 2-hitter, Yankees beat O’s 6-0 in DH opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched a seven-inning two-hitter, DJ LeMahieu led off the first inning with the first of three Yankees homers and New York beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 in a doubleheader opener. New York moved 2 1/2 games ahead of the Orioles for the AL’s final postseason spot as the teams began a pivotal four-game series.

The Yankees had lost 15 of 21 entering Friday amid a rash of injuries, dropping to third place in the AL East behind Tampa Bay and Toronto.

Cole opened with 4 2/3 hitless innings before Hanser Alberto singled.

MLB-DODGERS-PETERSON

Dodgers reinstate Pederson, option Beaty

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have reinstated outfielder Joc Pederson from the paternity list and optioned infielder Matt Beaty to the team’s alternate site.

Pederson has struggled during the shortened season, hitting .184 with six home runs and 12 RBIs in 34 games. He set career highs last year in batting average, homers and RBIs, among other categories.

The Dodgers host Houston this weekend.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Undefeated Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler ripped a fingernail putting on his pants, delaying his next start for two days and perhaps longer. Wheeler might lose the nail on the middle finger of his right hand. Wheeler, who is 4-0 with a 2.47 ERA, had been scheduled to pitch Saturday in Miami. That start has been pushed back to at least Monday. For now, Wheeler’s finger is swollen, sore and taped. Wheeler said the nail has been an issue throughout his career, and it’s prone to catch on things. He hurt it Wednesday shortly after the team arrived in Miami.

NFL-BRONCOS-MILLER SURGERY

Miller has surgery, could be out for the season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller has undergone surgery to repair a dislodged ankle tendon. The Broncos are hopeful Miller could be back in three months but there’s also a possibility Miller’s season is over before it began. The Broncos dodged a second serious injury with word that wide receiver Courtland Sutton suffered a sprained A.C. joint in his right shoulder and could return to practice as soon as Saturday. Coach Vic Fangio says Sutton will be day to day.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The Buffalo Bills have ruled out cornerback Josh Norman from their season opener against the New York Jets on Sunday. Norman did not practice this week and has missed much of the past three weeks since hurting his left hamstring.

— New York Jets rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims appears unlikely to play in the season opener. Coach Adam Gase announced Friday that the second-round draft injured his other hamstring at practice Thursday after recently returning from an issue with his other leg that sidelined him for much of training camp.

— The Chargers offensive line could be down three starters for Sunday’s opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Center Mike Pouncey is out after not practicing all week due to a lingering hip injury while right guard Trai Turner and right tackle Bryan Bulaga are listed as questionable.

The Atlanta Falcons will be without cornerback Kendall Sheffield and defensive end Charles Harris for Sunday’s opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Sheffield was ruled out with a foot injury, while Harris is sidelined with an ankle problem. Darqueze Dennard and Blidi Wreh-Wilson will now get more playing time. The only other player on the injury report is rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, listed as questionable with a knee problem.

-The stadium is about 3 miles from where the 46-year-old handcuffed Black man died in police custody as a white officer pressed his knee against his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd’s family members will be inside the building and recognized after the performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black national anthem.

-Thursday night, the NFL’s new stance encouraging players to take a stand against racial injustice got its first test as some fans of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs booed during a moment of silence to promote the cause, touching off a fresh debate on how players should use their voice. The controversy erupted just moments before the league’s 101st season kicked off. After the Houston Texans remained in the locker room during the national anthem, fans booed them when they emerged from the tunnel at its conclusion. The booing continued as the two teams walked to midfield and shook hands.

— New York Jets rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims will be sidelined for the season opener at Buffalo. Coach Adam Gase announced Friday that the second-round draft injured his other hamstring at practice Thursday after recently returning from an issue with his other leg that sidelined him for much of training camp. Gase wouldn’t rule out the possibility of Mims ending up on injured reserve. Linebacker Avery Williamson, quarterback Joe Flacco and running back La’Mical Perine are out for the game. Safety Marcus Maye and left guard Alex Lewis are questionable.

— Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner didn’t practice Friday and is considered doubtful for the season opener at Minnesota as he deals with a knee injury. The Packers’ second-team right tackle on the depth chart is former Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner,

MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL-SONG

Little Richard song to open Monday Night Football

UNDATED (AP) — ESPN is switching from country to rock for their “Monday Night Football” theme song. The season will feature a new version of Little Richard’s hit “Rip It Up.”

Hank Williams Jr. had sung the theme song for years in a version of his hit “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight.”

Little Richard’s song was a No. 1 R&B hit in 1956 for the flamboyant Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who died in May.

The show is looking for new energy to their pre-kickoff production as NFL games are being held with fewer fans in the stand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

GOLF-ANA INSPIRATION

Korda rides hot putter in the desert to early 36-hole lead

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Nelly Korda rode a hot putter in the desert to the early 36-hole lead in the ANA Inspiration. She was happy with her five birdies on a clean scorecard. Three of those birdies were on par 3s at Mission Hills. What really pleased Korda was making two big par putts in the middle of her round. She says that enabled her to keep momentum going. She was two shots ahead of Mirim Lee, who shot a 65. Among those playing in the afternoon was Danielle Kang. She is projected to go to No. 1 in the world with a win.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS Big 12 gets access to rapid COVID-19 tests

UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 has secured access to COVID-19 antigen testing that produces rapid results and will be used the day before competition on players, coaches and staff.

The conference announced a partnership with Virtual Care for Families. The testing program will use Quidel Rapid Antigen tests.

The Pac-12 recently announced a partnership with Quidel that will provide its schools with the capacity to test daily and get results in about 15 minutes. The Big 12 said it expects the Quidel test to provide results that quickly.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-FLORIDA-SHORTER

Ex-Penn State WR Shorter gets waiver to play now at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Penn State receiver Justin Shorter is eligible to play for No. 8 Florida this season.

The Gators say the NCAA has granted Shorter’s request to waive a one-year transfer rule. It means he doesn’t have to sit out the 2020 season.

Shorter left Penn State last November and entered the NCAA transfer portal. He landed at Florida three months later. He caught 15 passes for 157 yards in two partial seasons in Happy Valley. He was ranked as the nation’s top receiver coming out of high school in New Jersey in 2018.

HORSE RACING-PREAKNESS-STATE SONG

No ‘Maryland, My Maryland’ at Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — The official state song “Maryland, My Maryland” will not be performed before the Preakness next month because the lyrics are perceived by some to be racist.

A spokesperson for Pimlico Race Course, home of the Preakness, said Friday the tradition of playing the song before the race will be scrapped on Oct. 3.

The song was written by James Ryder Randall as a poem in 1861. The poem’s opening line is “The despot’s heel is on thy shore,” a reference to President Abraham Lincoln.