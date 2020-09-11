Wall Street-Heavily Traded

National-World

Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time

Vale S.A. ADS rep 1 common up .530 11.610

General Electric Co down .010 5.990

Oracle Corp up 1.969 59.299

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust up 1.880 335.770

Occidental Petroleum Corp up .050 10.240

SPDR Financial Sector up .070 24.610

iShares Emerging Markets ETF up .590 44.100

Ford Motor unchanged 6.910

Direxion S&P 500 Bear 3x Shares down .100 5.860

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Fu

down .870 26.260

The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:

New Gold Inc down .005 1.855

iBio Inc down .035 1.955

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd down .005 1.035

B2gold Corp up .050 6.550

Great Panther Silver Ltd up .037 1.000

Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund down .010 2.880

Credit Suisse High Yield Fund unchanged 2.140

iShares MSCI India Index Fund up .340 34.060

AIM ImmunoTech Inc down .045 1.795

NovaGold Resources Inc down .120 11.290

And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:

Apple Inc down .790 112.700

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ down .250 25.760

Nikola Corp down 5.680 31.890

Peloton Interactive Inc class A up 3.360 91.110

Biofrontera AG ADS up 1.780 9.160

Tesla Inc down 1.360 369.980

Vascular Biogenics Ltd up .065 1.205

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 up 1.090 273.430

Taoping Inc up .210 3.010

Advanced Micro Devices down .230 78.750