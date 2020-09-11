Wall Street-Heavily Traded
Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time
Vale S.A. ADS rep 1 common up .530 11.610
General Electric Co down .010 5.990
Oracle Corp up 1.969 59.299
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust up 1.880 335.770
Occidental Petroleum Corp up .050 10.240
SPDR Financial Sector up .070 24.610
iShares Emerging Markets ETF up .590 44.100
Ford Motor unchanged 6.910
Direxion S&P 500 Bear 3x Shares down .100 5.860
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Fu
down .870 26.260
The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:
New Gold Inc down .005 1.855
iBio Inc down .035 1.955
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd down .005 1.035
B2gold Corp up .050 6.550
Great Panther Silver Ltd up .037 1.000
Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund down .010 2.880
Credit Suisse High Yield Fund unchanged 2.140
iShares MSCI India Index Fund up .340 34.060
AIM ImmunoTech Inc down .045 1.795
NovaGold Resources Inc down .120 11.290
And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:
Apple Inc down .790 112.700
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ down .250 25.760
Nikola Corp down 5.680 31.890
Peloton Interactive Inc class A up 3.360 91.110
Biofrontera AG ADS up 1.780 9.160
Tesla Inc down 1.360 369.980
Vascular Biogenics Ltd up .065 1.205
Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 up 1.090 273.430
Taoping Inc up .210 3.010
Advanced Micro Devices down .230 78.750