Wall Street-Heavily Traded
Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust down 1.410 332.480
General Electric Co down .045 5.955
SPDR Financial Sector up .072 24.612
Direxion S&P 500 Bear 3x Shares up .074 6.034
Ford Motor up .007 6.917
Vale S.A. ADS rep 1 common up .545 11.625
iShares Emerging Markets ETF up .310 43.820
Oracle Corp down .370 56.960
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Fu
down .920 26.210
Bank of America Corp up .180 25.320
The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:
New Gold Inc down .060 1.800
iBio Inc down .065 1.925
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd down .010 1.030
B2gold Corp down .090 6.410
Credit Suisse High Yield Fund down .010 2.130
iShares MSCI India Index Fund up .120 33.840
NovaGold Resources Inc down .665 10.745
Alpha Pro Ltd up 1.249 14.229
Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund unchanged 2.890
Taseko Mines Ltd down .015 1.055
And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:
Apple Inc down 2.455 111.035
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ up 1.100 27.110
Nikola Corp down 5.505 32.065
Peloton Interactive Inc class A down 1.970 85.780
Cinedigm Corp up .340 1.055
Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 down 3.690 268.650
Tesla Inc down 4.995 366.345
Advanced Micro Devices down 2.640 76.340
ProShares UltraPro QQQ down 5.310 119.120
Biofrontera AG ADS up 1.257 8.637