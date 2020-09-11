Wall Street-Heavily Traded

National-World

Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust down 1.410 332.480

General Electric Co down .045 5.955

SPDR Financial Sector up .072 24.612

Direxion S&P 500 Bear 3x Shares up .074 6.034

Ford Motor up .007 6.917

Vale S.A. ADS rep 1 common up .545 11.625

iShares Emerging Markets ETF up .310 43.820

Oracle Corp down .370 56.960

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Fu

down .920 26.210

Bank of America Corp up .180 25.320

The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:

New Gold Inc down .060 1.800

iBio Inc down .065 1.925

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd down .010 1.030

B2gold Corp down .090 6.410

Credit Suisse High Yield Fund down .010 2.130

iShares MSCI India Index Fund up .120 33.840

NovaGold Resources Inc down .665 10.745

Alpha Pro Ltd up 1.249 14.229

Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund unchanged 2.890

Taseko Mines Ltd down .015 1.055

And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:

Apple Inc down 2.455 111.035

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ up 1.100 27.110

Nikola Corp down 5.505 32.065

Peloton Interactive Inc class A down 1.970 85.780

Cinedigm Corp up .340 1.055

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 down 3.690 268.650

Tesla Inc down 4.995 366.345

Advanced Micro Devices down 2.640 76.340

ProShares UltraPro QQQ down 5.310 119.120

Biofrontera AG ADS up 1.257 8.637