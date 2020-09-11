Yanks take Game 1…Rays take a left…Phils’ Wheeler hurt

National-World

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have given their fading playoff hopes a boost by blanking the Baltimore Orioles, 6-0 in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Gerrit Cole tossed a two-hitter in the seven-inning game after dropping his three previous starts. DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY’-hyoo), Brett Gardner and Kyle Higashioka homered off starter Alex Cobb in his return from the injured list, helping New York move 2 1/2 games ahead of Baltimore for the final AL wild-card berth.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays have become the first major league team since at least 1901 to start a batting order with all left-handed batters, doing it tonight against Boston right-hander Andrew Triggs. While some teams have started a lineup in which all batters hit from the left side the first time up, all previous occasions since 1901 included at least one switch-hitter. Triggs is making just his second start for the Red Sox, who claimed him off waivers from San Francisco on Aug. 19.

MIAMI (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies unbeaten right-hander Zack Wheeler ripped a fingernail putting on his pants, delaying his next start for two days and perhaps longer. Wheeler would have taken a 4-0 record and a 2.47 ERA into tomorrow’s scheduled start against Miami. That start has been pushed back to at least Monday, though manager Joe Girardi said that could be wishful thinking.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller has undergone surgery to repair a dislodged ankle tendon. The Broncos are hopeful Miller could be back in three months but there’s also a possibility Miller’s season is over before it began. The Broncos dodged a second serious injury with word that wide receiver Courtland Sutton suffered a sprained A.C. joint in his right shoulder and could return to practice as soon as Saturday.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (AP) — A University at Buffalo basketball player has been charged with assault and weapons possession after stabbing a rival player Wednesday during an off-campus pickup scrimmage, according to officials. Bulls junior Malik Zachery is accused of stabbing a Canisius College player in the leg in a church gym in the Buffalo suburb of North Tonawanda. The first patrol officers to respond put a tourniquet on the wounded player’s leg to control the bleeding before he was treated at a hospital.