AP News Digest 4:20 a.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FROZEN BENEFITS – An NFL and players union-run fund that helps ailing retired players shut down its application process for nearly six months because of the coronavirus, irritating retirees who complained the league devoted resources toward safely starting the 2020 season on time but not to their medical needs. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 975 words.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES — Smoke from massive wildfires that painted California skies orange was also helping crews corral the deadliest blaze of the year, but despite the progress there was concern that the death toll could mount as crews reach devastated areas. By Brian Melley and Terence Chea. SENT: 820 words, photos. With CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-CLIMATE CHANGE — Amid ashes, California governor fires away on climate change (sent).

PACIFIC-NORTHWEST-WILDFIRES – A change in the weather — with winds easing and humidity rising — have helped firefighters battling massive blazes in Oregon that have taken a deadly toll from one end of the state to the other. Gov. Kate Brown says dozens of people were still missing and tens of thousands had been forced to flee their homes. By Andrew Selsky and Sara Cline. SENT: 680 words, photos

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP — President Donald Trump pushes to expand his electoral map as he makes a trip west. He plunges head-on into a battle with local authorities in Nevada by holding public events Saturday and Sunday after his initial plans for rallies in Reno and Las Vegas were blocked for violating coronavirus health guidelines. By Jonathan Lemire and Scott Sonner. SENT: 1,020 words, photo.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-UKRAINE — Heavily edited recordings of conversations between Joe Biden and Ukraine’s former leader represent a new front in foreign election interference. The audio’s proliferation on social media shows how foreign operations aimed at influencing the U.S. election are still easily reaching Americans. By Amanda Seitz and Eric Tucker. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

ANTARCTICA-KEEPING-COVID-FREE — Antarctica remains the only continent without COVID-19. Now, as nearly 1,000 scientists and others who wintered over on the ice are seeing the sun for the first time in weeks or months, a global effort wants to make sure incoming colleagues don’t bring the virus with them. By Cara Anna and Nick Perry. SENT: 1,270 words, photos. This story moved as the Sunday spotlight

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ASIA — India’s confirms coronavirus tally has crossed 4.6 million after a record surge of 97,570 new cases in 24 hours. India also reported another 1,201 deaths, taking total fatalities to 77,472.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PANDEMIC-RESOLUTION — The U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a wide-ranging resolution on tackling the coronavirus pandemic Friday over objections from the United States and Israel, which protested a successful last-minute Cuban amendment that strongly urged countries to oppose any unilateral economic, financial or trade sanctions. SENT: 890 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The nation’s unemployment safety net is looking increasingly shaky, with a $300-a-week federal jobless benefit from the Trump administration running out just weeks after it began and millions of laid-off Americans nearing an end to their state unemployment aid. By Christopher Rugaber and Geoff Mulvihill, SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION-HOTELS — About 8,800 unaccompanied children have been quickly expelled from the United States along the Mexico border under a pandemic-related measure that effectively ended asylum, authorities say. SENT: 260 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TURKEY — The governor of Istanbul has banned boating companies from hosting weddings and similar gatherings as part of new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Turkey’s most populous city. SENT: 170 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPREAD BY KIDS – Children who caught the coronavirus at day cares and a day camp spread it to their relatives, according to a new report that underscores that kids can bring the germ home and infect others. SENT: 500 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE PARTY — A college student house held a party over the Labor Day weekend that included people who had recently tested positive for the coronavirus, according to police body camera footage. SENT: 300 words, photo.

CHINA-US — China announces new restrictions on US diplomats’ activities. SENT: 410 words, photos.

VENEZUELA — Venezuelan president says US spy captured near refineries. SENT: 390 words, photo.

WILDFIRES RESCUE-OREGON — Family believes boy died in fire trying to save grandmother. SENT: 600 words photo.

TROPICAL-WEATHER-FLORIDA — Tropical depression nears south Florida, set to intensify. SENT: 330 words.

ELECTION 2020-QANON CANDIDATE – Challenger to QAnon supporter bows out of race in Georgia. SENT: 400 words, photos.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE — A federal prosecutor who was helping lead the investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe has resigned from the Justice Department. By Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo. SENT: 750 words, photo.

ELECTION-2020-WISCONSIN-KANYE-WEST — Rapper Kanye West does not qualify to be on the presidential ballot in battleground Wisconsin after missing a filing deadline, a judge ruled, upholding a bipartisan decision by the state elections commission. SENT: 660 words.

AFGHANISTAN-PEACE-TALKS — After decades of conflict, Afghanistan’s warring sides will open long anticipated negotiations in search of a lasting peace that will also provide an exit for U.S. and NATO troops after nearly 19 years. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS – Stocks were lower on Wall Street as a tumultuous week of big swings comes to a close. SENT: 875 words, photos.

FILM-DAVID BYRNE – In a film festival season that’s been turned largely virtual, Spike Lee’s “American Utopia,” a documentary of David Byrne’s concert musical, has still supplied the giddy rush of live performance for a packed house. In an interview, Byrne talks about turning his staged show into a film. SENT: 940 words, photos.

CELTICS-RAPTORS — It took every bit of seven games, but Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are headed to the Eastern Conference finals. And they dethroned the NBA champions to get there. Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown had 21 and the Celtics topped the Toronto Raptors 92-87 in Game 7 of the East semifinal series. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 880 words, photos. With CELTICS ADVANCE (upcoming).

TEN–US OPEN — Alexander Zverev has reached the first Grand Slam final of his career as the U.S. Open by staging the first comeback from a two-set deficit of his career. Zverev is a 23-year-old from Germany who is seeded No. 5 at the hard-court tournament. He will face No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem for the championship on Sunday. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 980 words, photos. With TEN—US-Open-Women, TEN–US Open-Women’s Doubles, TEN–US Open Glance ( all sent).

