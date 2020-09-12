AP Sports Digest

National-World

The highlights of Saturday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, http://newsroom.ap.org

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org

All times EDT

The supervisor is Fred Lief, followed by John Nicholson at 5 p.m. and Bob Lentz at 1 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636; agate, ext. 1635.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/idhttps-podcasts-apple-com-us-podcast-ap-top-25-college/id1138957862

TOP STORIES

TEN–US OPEN

NEW YORK — Naomi Osaka plays Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open women’s final, both seeking a third Grand Slam title. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Final starts 4 p.m. With The Latest; sidebar on men (lookahead to Sunday’s final, sent); glance (by 8 p.m.); other sidebars on merit.

FBC–FIRST BIG WEEKEND

The first big weekend of college football is stripped of the pageantry and packed stadiums that are at the heart of the game. The stands are empty, or attendance is limited, because of a pandemic that has upended the season. By College Football Writer Eric Olson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos, by 7 p.m. With sidebar on Virus Outbreak-College Sports (sent); College Football Today (by 9 p.m.).

BKN–ROCKETS-LAKERS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — LeBron James and the Lakers can reach the Western Conference finals by beating the Rockets in Game 5. Houston, which survived an elimination game in the first round, needs far better shooting from James Harden. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts 9 p.m. With Tipoff (lookahead to Sunday’s Clippers-Nuggets, sent); Raptors wrapup (sent).

HKN–GOLDEN KNIGHTS-STARS

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Dallas Stars, riding the play of journeyman goaltender Anton Khudobin, lead the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 entering Game 4 of the Western Conference final. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 8 p.m.

A virus Latest across all sports has been sent.

NOTABLE

FBC–T25-TOP 25 TAKEAWAYS

College football’s first Saturday with Power Five teams features 19 games, all mismatches. No. 1 Clemson starts on the road; No. 10 Notre Dame plays a conference game for the first time; and No. 5 Oklahoma unveils what it thinks is its next great quarterback. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 9 p.m.

FBC–T25–CLEMSON-WAKE FOREST

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — No. 1-ranked Clemson, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, begins its bid to return to the national title game for the fifth time in six years when it plays at Wake Forest in an ACC opener. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 7:30 p.m.

HKN–PLAYOFFS-EASTERN CONFERENCE

The New York Islanders are gaining confidence against Tampa Bay in the Eastern Conference final, but they still have a way to go. They trail 2-1, with Game 4 Sunday. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 5 p.m. With sidebar on Lightning’s Brayden Point (sent).

FBN–NFL THIS WEEK

In the NFL’s first matchup of 40-something quarterbacks, Tom Brady makes his Buccaneers debut against Drew Brees and the Saints. One of the most anticipated openers will be played in a Superdome emptied of fans. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. SENT: 1,700 words, photos. Resending. Story first sent Sept. 10.

FBN–BENGALS-PALMER-BURROW

The man who helped mentor Andy Dalton thinks Joe Burrow can have a good rookie season for the Cincinnati Bengals. Jordan Palmer did the pre-draft training for Burrow, who makes his NFL debut Sunday against the Chargers. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 550 words, photos.

GLF—ANA INSPIRATION

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Nelly Korda, bidding for her first major title, leads by to shots going into the third round of the ANA Inspiration. Lexi Thompson lurks four shots behind. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 4 p.m. With PGA Tour’s Safeway Open.

GLF—US OPEN

The pandemic forced golf’s U.S. Open to September for the first time in more than a century. It will be a 72-hole grind at Winged Foot outside New York. This is an all-exempt field because of canceled qualifiers. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,200 words, photos. With facts & figures (sent), capsules (sent).

CAR–NASCAR-RICHMOND

RICHMOND, Va. — Denny Hamlin looks to win on his home track in the second round of NASCAR’s Cup series playoffs at Richmond Raceway. By Hank Kurz Jr. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Race starts 7:30 p.m. With Xfinity race (2 p.m. start).

CAR–INDYCAR-MID-OHIO

A strong field of rookies chases IndyCar Series points leader Scott Dixon in the first race of a doubleheader at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Race starts 5 p.m.

SOC–ENGLISH ROUNDUP

The Premier League is back for a new season. Liverpool begins its title defense with a home match against promoted Leeds, which is in the top division for the first time in 16 years. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 p.m. With separates on all four games.

CYC—TOUR DE FRANCE

LYON, France — Soren Kragh Andersen of Denmark wins Stage 14 of the Tour de France while overall leader Primoz Roglic of Slovenia has a drama-free ride to keep the yellow jersey. SENT: 650 words, photos.

___

AP Sports Extra: US Open Golf

A paginated preview of golf’s U.S. Open, which starts Thursday, is available in AP Newsroom by searching for “Sports Extra” or “SE” under the Graphics tab. The page looks at top storylines, players to watch, facts and figures. For questions, contact Barry Bedlan at bbedlan@ap.org

___

Saturday’s Time Schedule (EDT)

College Football (Top 25)

Syracuse at No. 18 North Carolina, noon

Louisiana at No. 23 Iowa State, noon

Duke at No. 10 Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at No. 5 Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

UTEP at No. 14 Texas, 8 p.m.

Baseball

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

NHL Playoffs

At Edmonton, Alberta

Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.

MLS

Columbus at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Inter Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

WNBA

At Bradenton, Fla.

Washington vs. New York, noon.

Minnesota vs. Indiana, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles, 6 p.m.