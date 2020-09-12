Businesses continue to struggle during second stay at home order

National-World

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — Many local businesses continue to struggle during Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s second Stay at Home, Work from Home order. Several merchants say they may have no choice but to shut down for good.

Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants of Hawaii, reports many mom-and-pop shops in Hawaii are only making 15 to 20 percent profit compared to before the pandemic. Lowering their sales even more is Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s latest order, that restricts businesses from curb-side pick up or mailing orders from their store fronts. Yamaki believes that’s adding insult to injury.

Kira Hawaii in Kakaako is known for its hand-made jewelry and locally designed clothing. Since the lock-down, owner Sheri Kira cleared the store and took all inventory home to continue online sales.

“Most people love to shop in our store because they can see the product and take it home right then and there. Online, we’re trying our best to push because we’re obviously shut down at the moment and we’re trying our best to get the products out to our customers as soon as we can,” Kira said.

The mother of two recently took on a new role as a teacher for her daughter Bailee since she started kindergarten online, that created a challenge for her business.

“I can’t just focus on what I’m doing, I have to also pay attention to make sure she’s logging into her classes on time so I have to be very cognisant of the time,” Kira said.

Her shop has been open for five years. Now with the pandemic, she’s uncertain if they can make it another year.

“We don’t come from money. My husband and I built this really grass roots and the thing is, every time we made money with the business, we’ve invested in the business. We put so much effort, time and love and care into this business, it’s very scary right now to know what’s going to happen,” Kira said.

Yamaki says the restrictions are pushing shoppers away from local business and to national retailers.

“We kind of feel like we’re being penalized for something we haven’t done. From the beginning, retailers have invested thousands of dollars to make sure that it was safe and secure for not only our employees but our customers as well,” Yamaki said.

Yamaki believes when more tourists can visit without the mandatory 14-day travel quarantine, sales will be better. But she thinks it will take at least four months before any noticeable change in the local economy.

According to the city, non-essential businesses may only show up to their properties to accept deliveries and pick-up mail and not to conduct any business during the current order.

