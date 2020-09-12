National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Saturday-Agencies for Saturday, Sep. 12.

Saturday, Sep. 12 9:30 AM Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards meetings conclude, held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19408, https://twitter.com/NRCgov

Contacts: NRC Office of Public Affairs, 1 301 415 8200

Monday, Sep. 14 10:00 AM USAID Board for International Food and Agricultural Development online meeting – USAID Board for International Food and Agricultural Development online meeting on ‘COVID-19 and Nutrition: Impacts, Field Innovations, and the Way Forward’

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17387, https://twitter.com/USAID

Contacts: USAID press, press@usaid.gov, 1 202 712 4320, https://twitter.com/USAIDPress

Online: http://www.aplu.org/projects-and-initiatives/international-programs/bifad/bifad-meetings.html

Monday, Sep. 14 10:00 AM State Department Advisory Committee on Historical Diplomatic Documentation meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17649, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: State Department Office of Press Relations, 1 202 647 2492

Monday, Sep. 14 12:00 PM NIH National Cancer Institute Council of Research Advocates virtual meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17805, https://twitter.com/NIHforHealth

Contacts: Amy Williams, National Cancer Institute Office of Advocacy Relations, williaam@mail.nih.gov, 1 301 496 9723

The meeting will be videocast and can be accessed from the NIH Videocasting and Podcasting website (http://videocast.nih.gov)