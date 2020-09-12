National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Saturday-Congress-House for Saturday, Sep. 12.

Saturday, Sep. 12 7:00 AM House Speaker Pelosi hosts virtual G7 Speakers and Heads of Parliament meeting – G7 Speakers and Heads of Parliament Meeting, hosted virtually by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and themed ‘Addressing the Climate Crisis with Economic and Environmental Justice for All’, focusing on the need for international action to combat the disparities in health and financial security highlighted by the climate crisis and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Speakers include the Dalai Lama, Bono, Dr Jane Goodall, former Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz, former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy, former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and John Kerry, former World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, and Rockefeller Foundation President Dr Rajiv Shah, along with Japanese House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima, German Bundestag President Wolfgang Schauble, Italian Chamber of Deputies President Roberto Fivo, French National Assembly President Richard Ferrand, UK House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and Canadian House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota

