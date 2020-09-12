National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Saturday-Congress-Senate for Saturday, Sep. 12.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The DC bureau is reachable at 202-641-9713 and 202-641-9714. Send daybook items to daybook@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington DC and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Sep. 14 3:00 PM Senate considers judicial nominee – Senate convenes and proceeds to executive session to resume consideration of the nomination of Mark Scarsi to be U.S. District Judge for the Central District of California

Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.senate.gov/

Contacts: Senate Press Gallery, Senate_Press_Gallery@SAA.Senate.gov, 1 202 224 0241, https://twitter.com/SenatePress

——————–

Monday, Sep. 14 6:00 PM Closed briefing on the 2020 Global Nuclear Threats Update

Location: SVC-201, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://foreign.senate.gov/

Contacts: Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, 1 202 224 4651