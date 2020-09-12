National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Saturday-General for Saturday, Sep. 12.

Saturday, Sep. 12 Susan G. Komen Washington, DC MORE THAN PINK Walk, held virtually – Susan G. Komen Washington, DC MORE THAN PINK Walk * Held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Sunday, Sep. 13 – Sunday, Sep. 20 Adams Morgan Day Festival 2020 held virtually – Adams Morgan Day Festival 2020, annual event showcasing the culture, creativity, diversity, restaurants and shops in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Washington, DC, with free entry, live music, a dance plaza, local artists selling their works, food and drink specials, interactive historical exhibitions and a youth and family fun zone * In 2020, the majority of the event will be livestreamed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Sunday, Sep. 13 – Tuesday, Sep. 15 ACS CAN Leadership Summit and Lobby Day – American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network annual Leadership Summit and Lobby Day

Location: Washington, DC

Sunday, Sep. 13 – Tuesday, Sep. 15 NCBFAA Government Affairs Conference

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC

Sunday, Sep. 13 – Saturday, Sep. 19 Virtual National Minority Enterprise Development Week conference – Minority Business Development Agency virtual National Minority Enterprise Development Week conference, including presentation of 2020 National Minority Enterprise Development Week Awards

Monday, Sep. 14 10:00 AM DoJ Bureau of Justice Statistics releases updated report on criminal victimization – Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Statistics issues ‘Criminal Victimization, 2019’ press release and report, providingcriminal victimizations reported and not reported to police from BJS’s National Crime Victimization Survey. Report describes the characteristics of crimes, victims and offenders, and this year, BJS provides new classifications of urban, suburban and rural areas, with the goal of presenting a more accurate picture of where criminal victimizations occur * Latest in a series that began in 1973

REPORT EMBARGOED UNTIL MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2020, 10 A.M. ET.

Monday, Sep. 14 10:00 AM GW Sigur Center for Asian Studies event on the Kashmir conflict – ‘Human Security and the Gendered War in Kashmir’ Sigur Center for Asian Studies event, with GEIA Director Shirley Graham former U.S. Ambassador to Kenya and Guatemala Prudence Bushnell, Comprehensive Disaster Response Services CEO Todd Shea, and GW’s Imtiaz Khan and Farhana Qazi

Monday, Sep. 14 10:00 AM DOL summit on compliance solutions – ‘Advancing Compliance Solutions for Today’s Workplace, Two Years and Counting’ Department of Labor Summit, held virtually, and showcasing the Department’s ongoing efforts to help employers comply with federal labor laws and inform workers about their rights through its modernized tools and employer recognition award program

Monday, Sep. 14 – Friday, Sep. 18 1:00 PM NFU Fall Legislative Fly-In begins, with remarks from Agriculture Secretary Perdue – National Farmers Union Fall Legislative Fly-In, with 350 family farmers and ranchers meeting virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Day one speakers include Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand

Monday, Sep. 14 2:00 PM Brookings Institution discussion on the role of mobiles in the BLM movement – ‘Can mobile devices help translate the Black Lives Matter movement and social activism into real change for Black Americans?’ Brookings Institution discussion, on how the use of technology has supported the mobilization of recent Black Lives Matter protests and the role that citizen activism can and will play in the administration of justice in the police force. Speakers include National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law Executive Director and President Kristen Clarke and Brookings Fellow Rashawn Ray

Monday, Sep. 14 3:00 PM Cato Institute event on third-party certification – ‘Right-Skilling Health Professionals: Replacing Government Licensing with Third-Party Certification’ Cato Institute discussion, on how a system in which states recognize third-party organizations that certify the competence of health professionals would be a ‘better solution than director govt licensing. Speakers include California State University-Northridge’s Shirley Svorny, University of Texas-Austin School of Law’s William Sage, and Cato Institute Senior Fellow Jeffrey Singer

Monday, Sep. 14 3:00 PM Atlantic Council online discussion on with IDB President Moreno on Latin America and coronavirus – ‘Latin America during and after COVID-19’ ‘ACFrontPage event hosted by the Atlantic Council Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center and its Strategy, Foresight and Risks Initiative, with Inter-American Development Bank President Luis Alberto Moreno discussing the regional implications of coronavirus and post-coronavirus recovery

Monday, Sep. 14 4:00 PM Wilson Center online book event on John F. Kennedy – Wilson Center holds online event on ‘JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956′, with author Frederik Logevall discussing his look at how President John F. Kennedy’s life story tracks with key facets of the U.S.’ political and geopolitical story in the middle decades of the 20th century

Monday, Sep. 14 4:00 PM GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowki and Dan Sullivan discuss Air Force Arctic Strategy – ‘The U.S. Air Force Arctic Strategy, Alaska, and the New Arctic’ Wilson Center online event, with Republicans Sens. Lisa Murkowki and Dan Sullivan discussing the strategy’s implications for the U.S., the North American Arctic, and the unique role Alaska plays in the new, global Arctic

Monday, Sep. 14 5:30 PM JPI event on ending mass incarceration in DC – ‘Statehood and Criminal Justice Reform: How DC Can End Mass Incarceration’ Justice Policy Institute, with DC Attorney General Karl Racine, Councilmember Charles Allen, and JPI’s Marc Schindler

Monday, Sep. 14 7:00 PM Poor People’s Campaign Moral Monday event, with Joe Biden and celebs – The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival holds Moral Monday event on power of poor, low-income voters, with 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addressing attendees. Other speakers include Barbra Streisand, Jane Fonda, Mark Ruffalo, David Oyelowo, Erika Alexander, D.L. Hughley, and Charlamagne tha God

Monday, Sep. 14 – Friday, Sep. 18 National Association of Specialty Pharmacy Annual Meeting, held virtually

Monday, Sep. 14 – Thursday, Sep. 24 STD Prevention Conference – STD Prevention Conference, held in collaboration with IUSTI World Congress and Latin American IUSTI-ALACITS Congress * Held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Monday, Sep. 14 – Wednesday, Sep. 16 AICPA National Conference on Banks and Savings Institutions – American Institute of Certified Public Accountants National Conference on Banks and Savings Institutions, held virtually, with speakers including Federal Reserve Board Chief Accountant Lara Lylozian, Securities and Exchange Commission Chief Accountant Sagar Teotia and Deputy Chief Accountant John Vanosdall, Financial Accounting Standards Board Chairman Richard Jones, and Public Company Accounting Oversight Board Chief Auditor Megan Zietsman

Monday, Sep. 14 – Tuesday, Sep. 15 American Association of Christian Schools Annual National Legislative Conference, held virtually

