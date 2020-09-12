National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Saturday-White House for Saturday, Sep. 12.

Saturday, Sep. 12 4:30 PM President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Reno, NV

Location: Reno, NV

Saturday, Sep. 12 White House tours resume – Public tours of the White House resume with increased health and safety protocols to align with federal, state and local guidance. Among the new measures is a limit on the number of guests to 18% of normal capacity and tours hosted two days per week instead of five. All guests aged two-and-over are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing during their visit to the White House complex, with social distancing dots placed on the ground for guests during the check-in process and hand sanitizer available in multiple locations

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Saturday, Sep. 12 Secretary of State Pompeo in Qatar for resumption of Afgan Govt / Taliban talks – Talks between the Afghan Govt and the Taliban resume in Qatar’s capital Doha from today, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attending the opening cermeony. Qatar’s foreign ministry announced the meeting last week as the final obstacle over the release of six Taliban prisoners appeared to have been overcome. The agenda is expected to include a permanent ceasefire as a priority, as well as a political settlement to end the conflict. The talks were set to take place in March but have repeatedly been delayed over a prisoner exchange agreement made as part of the U.S.-Taliban deal signed in February

Location: Doha

Sunday, Sep. 13 7:00 PM President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Las Vegas, NV

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Monday, Sep. 14 11:00 AM Make America Great Again event with Vice President Mike Pence in Wisconsin

Location: Janesville, WI

