Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

National-World

UNDATED (AP) — Quarterback Sam Howell is determined to improve on his stellar rookie season as No. 18 North Carolina’s starting quarterback. He opens his sophomore season Saturday against Syracuse as an NFL prospect who has helped transform UNC into an Atlantic Coast Conference contender. Howell threw a program-record 38 touchdown passes last year. That was more than any true freshman in Bowl Subdivision history. He now leads a team that returns two 1,000-yard receivers and a 1,000-yard rusher. Howell says he’s focused on “holding myself to a high standard” and finding ways to improve even on his good plays.

UNDATED (AP) — College sports leaders have said they expect disruptions to the football season that has just begun. About a dozen games have already been postponed because of the pandemic. Contact tracing is proving to be a key part of life for campus health officials. Differences in deciding who plays and who doesn’t could loom large over this college football season.

UNDATED (AP) — This college football season is already so odd that it’s unclear whether this is Week 1 or Week 2. Was Labor Day weekend Week 0, with a handful of games and no Power Five conferences involved? No matter what you call it, the season is certainly ramping up — but not without hiccups. Several games scheduled to be played this weekend, including No. 15 Oklahoma State against Tulsa, have been postponed. There are still 20 games on the docket. Some of them kind of interesting.