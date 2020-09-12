Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

National-World

UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 has secured access to COVID-19 antigen testing that produces rapid results and will be used the day before competition on players, coaches and staff. The conference announced a partnership with Virtual Care for Families. The testing program will use Quidel Rapid Antigen tests. The Pac-12 recently announced a partnership with Quidel that will provide its schools with the capacity to test daily and get results in about 15 minutes. The Big 12 said it expects the Quidel test to provide results that quickly.

UNDATED (AP) — College sports leaders have said they expect disruptions to the football season that has just begun. About a dozen games have already been postponed because of the pandemic. Contact tracing is proving to be a key part of life for campus health officials. Differences in deciding who plays and who doesn’t could loom large over this college football season.

UNDATED (AP) — This college football season is already so odd that it’s unclear whether this is Week 1 or Week 2. Was Labor Day weekend Week 0, with a handful of games and no Power Five conferences involved? No matter what you call it, the season is certainly ramping up — but not without hiccups. Several games scheduled to be played this weekend, including No. 15 Oklahoma State against Tulsa, have been postponed. There are still 20 games on the docket. Some of them kind of interesting.