Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (AP) — An Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and was shot to death by police in Texas is being buried in his home state of Alabama on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Relatives of Damian Daniels gathered at Alabama National Cemetery on Friday to honor the 30-year-old man. Daniels was in the throes of mental problems when he was shot to death at his home in San Antonio last month by a sheriff’s deputy. Brother Brendan Daniels says he called authorities to help his brother after he began having paranoid hallucinations. Daniels says a call for help should never end in death. Daniels’ death remains under review.

BERRY CREEK, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California wildfire that destroyed a foothill hamlet has become the state’s deadliest blaze of the year with nine people confirmed dead, incluidng a 16-year-old boy. Authorities say the North Complex fire near the small city of Oroville that exploded in wind-driven flames earlier in the week is advancing more slowly Friday after the winds eased and smoke from the blaze shaded the area and lowered the temperature, allowing firefighters to make progress. That was a change from the hot weather and gusty winds that two days earlier sent flames exploding through foothills northeast of San Francisco, destroying at least 2,000 buildings.

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression that is forecast to reach near hurricane intensity early next week has formed off south Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression 19 formed Friday and is centered about 50 miles east-southeast of Miami with top sustained winds of 35 mph. Forecasters say the system could become a tropical storm before it moves inland over South Florida early Saturday. It is expected to reach tropical storm status by Sunday and could approach near-hurricane strength in coming days heading into the Gulf of Mexico. People from the Florida Panhandle to southeastern Louisiana are urged to keep watch on the storm.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters aided by helicopters dropping fire retardant and water are battling two large wildfires that threaten to merge near the most populated part of Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown told a news conference Friday that dozens of people are missing in Jackson County in the south and in Marion County, where a fire continues to burn east of Salem. The Oregon Convention Center in Portland was among buildings being transformed into shelters for evacuees. A change in the weather, with winds dropping and shifting direction and humidity rising, greatly helped firefighters.

BEIJING (AP) — China has announced new restrictions on the activities of U.S. diplomats working in mainland China and Hong Kong, in what it called a justified response to similar measures imposed on Chinese diplomats in the U.S. last year. The foreign ministry says the rules will apply to senior diplomats and all other personnel at the embassy in Beijing and consulates throughout China. However, it says the restrictions could be lifted if the U.S. were to revoke the measures it imposed last October. No details of the Chinese restrictions were given. China-U.S. tensions over trade, technology and a multitude of other issues have increasingly spilled over into the areas of diplomacy and media.