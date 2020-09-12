Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

National-World

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — Officials say two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot in their patrol car at a Metro rail station in what appeared to be an ambush. The sheriff’s department said the male and female deputies were shot in the head Saturday in Compton and had multiple gunshot wounds. Both were undergoing surgery. Video shared by the sheriff’s department showed a suspect walk up to the vehicle and fire a handgun. The incident happened around 7 p.m. a short distance from the Compton sheriff’s station. Deputies were searching for a suspect.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Newly formed Tropical Storm Sally has become better organized and is forecast to reach hurricane strength before it strikes the U.S. Gulf Coast early in the week. Meteorologists say the earliest 18th-named storm on record in an Atlantic tropical season formed Saturday off south Florida. They say it could become a hurricane by Monday. Metropolitan New Orleans and a stretch of Gulf Coast from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida line are under a hurricane watch. Late Saturday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, and some mandatory evacuation orders were being announced for south Louisiana areas outside levee protection.

MIAMI (AP) — A strengthening Paulette has become a hurricane as it bears down on Bermuda, threatening to bring dangerous storm surge, coastal flooding and high winds to the territory in coming days. Paulette had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as of 11 p.m. Saturday and was about 385 miles southeast of Bermuda. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami warned Paulette was expected to become a dangerous hurricane when it nears Bermuda. Forecasters say storm surge, coastal flooding and heavy rainfall totals are likely. The hurricane is expected to cross near or over Bermuda on Monday.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Wildfire smoke that poses a health hazard to millions is choking the West Coast as firefighters battle deadly blazes. The flames have obliterated some towns and displaced tens of thousands of people in California and Oregon. Many people who still have homes are not safe in them. A half-million Oregonians are under evacuation warnings or orders to leave. With air contamination levels at historic highs, people are stuffing towels against door jambs to keep smoke out. Some even wear N95 masks in their own homes. The death toll stands at 31 in the region and is expected to rise.

MINDEN, Nev. (AP) — President Donald Trump barreled into Nevada as part of a Western campaign swing, looking to expand his paths to victory while unleashing a torrent of unsubstantiated claims that Democrats are trying to steal the election. Trump defied local authorities by holding a rally Saturday night in tiny Minden, Nevada, after his initial plan to hold one in Reno was stopped out of concern it would have violated coronavirus health guidelines. Unleashing more than an hour of grievances and attacks, Trump claimed the state’s Democratic governor tried to block him and repeated his false claim that mail-in ballots will taint the election result.