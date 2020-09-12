Lakers advance…Stars in control…Osaka takes Open title

National-World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — LeBron James scored 29 points and Kyle Kuzma (KOOZ’-muh) scored 17 as the Los Angeles Lakers ripped Houston, 119-96 to advance to the NBA’s Western Conference finals for the first time in a decade. The Lakers ran out to a 33-11 lead, but the Rockets got within seven on a drive by Russell Westbrook 2:09 into the third. Los Angeles responded by scoring the next 15 points to take control for good.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Anton Khudobin (hoo-DOH’-bihn) made three of his 32 saves on a crucial 5-on-3 penalty kill late in the Dallas Stars’ 2-1 win over Vegas. The Golden Knights didn’t score after Alec Martinez netted a power-play goal 7:44 into the second period, giving Vegas a brief lead. Second-period goals by Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn helped the Stars take a 3-1 series lead in the NHL’s Western Conference final.

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka shook off a slow start to claim her third Grand Slam title and second U.S. Open crown since 2018. Osaka was broken three times in the first nine games before rallying for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Victoria Azarenka. The match turned early in the second set with Azarenka up 2-love and serving at 40-30. Osaka climbed out of her funk to take 10 of the 12 games and grab control of the match.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brad Keselowski has advanced in NASCAR’s Cup playoffs by winning in Richmond. Keselowski led a race-high 192 of the 400 laps and gave Team Penske a sweep of the day, hours after Will Power won for the IndyCar arm of the organization. Martin Truex Jr. finished second at Richmond, followed by Keselowski teammate Joey Logano and Austin Dillon.

UNDATED (AP) — Top-ranked Clemson and No. 5 Oklahoma won their college football season openers. Trevor Lawrence threw for 351 yards and combined for three touchdowns as the Tigers whipped Wake Forest, 37-13. Spencer Rattler threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns in his first start, leading the Sooners to a 48-0 rout of Missouri State, 48-0.