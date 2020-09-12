Lakers can eliminate Rockets in Game 5

National-World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Houston Rockets didn’t show up for Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers until it was too late. They can’t do that again in Game 5. For the second time in these playoffs, the Rockets’ season is on the line. The Lakers lead Houston 3-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series and could clinch their spot in the West finals with a win tonight at Walt Disney World.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights meet in Game 4 of the Western Conference final Saturday. Dallas leads the series 2-1 after winning Game 3 in overtime on the strength of 38 saves from goalie Anton Khudobin. The Knights and Stars became the first teams in the modern era to exchange shutouts in the first two games of a conference semifinal of final series. Game 3 was scoreless until the closing seconds of the second period.

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. AP) — Trevor Lawrence and No. 1-ranked Clemson begin their bid to return to the national title game for the fifth time in six years. The Tigers visit ACC opponent Wake Forest tonight in a season opener. The Tigers are beginning their pursuit of a sixth straight ACC championship and a third national title in five seasons. They’re coming off a loss to LSU in last year’s College Football Playoff finale, the only blemish on a two-year, 29-1 record. That also marks the only loss in the college career of Heisman Trophy candidate Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. The Demon Deacons are opening the season looking for a fifth straight bowl appearance under Dave Clawson.

NEW YORK (AP) — Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer goes for a repeat shutdown of the Yankees today, after he pitched one-run ball over six innings against New York in his major league debut last Sunday. Kremer limited the Yankees to one hit, struck out seven and retired 14 of his final 15 batters. The 24-year-old was acquired from the Dodgers in 2018 as part of a deal that sent away Manny Machado. Jordan Montgomery is set to start for New York at Yankee Stadium.

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie right-hander Spencer Howard will replace Zack Wheeler as the Phillies’ starter in Game 4 of their seven-game series at Miami. Wheeler ripped a fingernail putting on his pants Wednesday, delaying his next start until at least Monday and perhaps longer. José Ureña is scheduled to start for the Marlins. He allowed three runs in five innings in his first start of the year against Atlanta after being sidelined by the coronavirus.