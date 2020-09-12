Notre Dame Photos Advisory

National-World

Editors:

The Associated Press will not have any game images of the Duke at Notre Dame game on Sept. 12. Notre Dame has refused to credential any photographers representing news agencies or publishers, instead providing handouts from a school photographer.

This situation creates serious ethical problems, giving the school power over media imagery. Just as the AP would object if a government agency attempted to provide staged photos of a news event, the news organization objects to any attempt to restrict journalistic freedom.

The AP, Getty Images, the USA Today network and other newspaper publishers around the country have objected to these restrictions–– which are harsher than any other sports organization has imposed during the pandemic.

The NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL, the English Premier League, PGA, NASCAR, UFC and many more leagues have allowed a safe number of media photographers into arenas to document sports. Other college football teams have also allowed at least some independent photographers into stadiums.

The AP, Getty and USA Today, along with the international News Media Coalition, have attempted to negotiate a compromise, and those talks led to compromises with several ACC schools playing Saturday. An acceptable agreement could not be worked out with Notre Dame. None of the agencies will accept the handout images.

Negotiations with Notre Dame will continue in hopes of getting photographers into future games.

The AP