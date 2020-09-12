Osaka and Azarenka meet in US Open final

National-World

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka will both be seeking a third Grand Slam title when they meet today in the U.S. Open final. Osaka is 10-0 since tennis resumed after a five-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Azarenka carries an 11-match winning streak into Saturday’s matchup. Osaka won the 2018 trophy at Flushing Meadows and followed that up with a title at the Australian Open in 2019, so she is eyeing her third championship from the past seven major tournaments. Azarenka won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013 and was the U.S. Open runner-up each of those years.

UNDATED (AP) — A college football season unlike any other is about to kick off. There’s a handful of games on the Top 25 schedule today, starting at noon Eastern time with Syracuse at No. 18 North Carolina and Louisiana at No. 23 Iowa State. Of 130 teams in major college football, 77 are playing this fall. The other 53, including the entire Big Ten and Pac-12, have postponed their seasons.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — The season-opening football game between Virginia and Virginia Tech that was scheduled for Sept. 19 at Lane Stadium has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech. The school reported on its website yesterday that it has had 219 positive tests for the coronavirus in the previous seven days. That put Virginia Tech’s total infections at 633 since testing began Aug. 3. The numbers have risen steadily since students returned Aug. 24.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Giants and Padres will see if their game tomorrow at Petco Park will be played after someone in the San Francisco organization tested positive for the coronavirus. Last night’s game was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch. It was the first postponement for both teams due to COVID-19. Tonight’s game also was called off. There have been 45 games in the majors postponed this season because of coronavirus concerns.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Celtics are going to the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals following a 92-87 triumph over the defending champion Toronto Raptors last night in Game 7. Jayson Tatum scored 29 points and Jaylen Brown had 21 for the winners, who opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to take an eight-point lead. Marcus Smart scored 16 points and Kemba Walker added 14, including a pair of game-clinching free throws with 7.9 seconds remaining.