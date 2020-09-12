Serena Williams withdraws from Italian Open

National-World

ROME (AP) — Four-time champion Serena Williams has withdrawn from the upcoming Italian Open, citing the Achilles issue that bothered her in a loss to Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open semifinals. Williams took a medical timeout for a tape job on her Achilles during her three-set loss on Thursday. Azarenka faces Naomi Osaka in today’s final. The Italian Open, which was rescheduled from May due to the coronavirus pandemic, begins Monday.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 10 Notre Dame entertains Duke today in its inaugural Atlantic Coast Conference season opener. This is the first of 10 ACC games for both teams and the first time ever that Notre Dame will be playing for a conference title in football. The ACC accommodated the Irish with 10 games and a chance to play for the ACC title after the pandemic wrecked Notre Dame’s schedule.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has suspended 11 players for an undisclosed violation of team rules. Coach Neal Brown announced the suspensions today before the Mountaineers’ season opener against Eastern Kentucky. The school would not specify what the players did, except to say this is not related to the coronavirus. Among them were slot wide receivers T.J. Simmons and Isaiah Esdale, tight ends T.J. Banks and Mike O’Laughlin, and two starting offensive linemen, center Chase Behrndt and left tackle Junior Uzebu.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans rookie Isaiah Wilson has been arrested and charged with drunken driving after authorities say he was spotted doing “donuts” in an intersection before crashing into a concrete wall. The offensive lineman was arrested last night and released this morning. According to the arrest warrant, Wilson told the officer he was having issues with a back tire, but he struggled with the field sobriety tests. The No. 29 pick overall in April out of Georgia currently is on the reserve-COVID list for the second time. He started training camp on the list before being removed Aug. 3 and was placed on the list again on Sept. 6.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Denny Hamlin, disgusted with his performance in NASCAR’s opening playoff race, gets another chance tonight on his home track, Richmond Raceway. Kevin Harvick won the first round. Hamlin has won three races and has 17 top-10 finishes in 27 career starts at the Virginia track. He’s only finished lower than sixth once in the last nine races at Richmond.