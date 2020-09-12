Seventh-grade football team goes in quarantine after positive COVID-19 case confirmed

National-World

GREENWOOD, AR (KFSM) — According to the school district’s Facebook page, one student at Greenwood Jr High has tested positive for COVID-19. The student was a member of the seventh-grade football team, resulting in the entire team and one coach having to go into quartine. Probable close contacts from the student’s classroom and bus have also gone into quarantine.

The students that have moved into quarantine have pivoted to online instruction through September 23.

All seventh-grade football activities will be paused until September 24. Practice will resume on September 24 and regular season scheduled games will resume on September 29.

Superintendent John Ciesla noted that there is only one positive case at this time.

“These decisions are not easily made but are in the best interest and

safety of our staff and students,” he said.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reports that there are 10-15 active COVID-19 cases in the Greenwood area. This includes community cases.

