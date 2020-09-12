State senator defends conspiracy theory sticker on car

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB ) — A Republican State senator is defending his view after a photo of his car with a QAnon sticker began circulating Friday.

Eyewitness News obtained the photo showing state senator Eric Berthel’s car with the sticker WWG1WGA (Where we go one we go all). The motto is associated with the QAnon movement also known for its views about pedophile conspiracies and satanic cults.

The sticker is on the back of Berthel’s car, which also identifies him as a state lawmaker, representing the 32d district. The acronym is the motto of the group, many of which are strong supporters of President Donald Trump.

“I don’t know much about the movement other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate,” President Trump said recently.

The FBI has labelled the group a potential domestic terror threat for spreading baseless theories about politicians and celebrities getting involved with satanic cults, pedophilia and human trafficking.

“These are people that don’t like seeing what’s going on in places like Portland, places like Chicago, New York and other cities and states,” Trump said. “I’ve heard these are people who love our country.”

Berthel has been in state politics for nearly a decade. As senator, he represents Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Middlebury, Oxford, Roxbury, Seymour, Southbury, Washington, Watertown and Woodbury.

Eyewitness News spoke with the senator outside his home to learn more about his beliefs. He declined to go on camera, but did provide this statement, which reads in full:

“I don’t believe in many of the wild-eyed theories reportedly associated with the QAnon movement about pedophile conspiracies or satanic cults. However, stopping corruption in politics, holding government accountable and protecting individual freedoms are values I do believe in which the movement has come to represent. Like many movements occurring across our nation today, I think it has allowed for people who have previously felt disconnected from public policy and government to be part of the conversation.”

Some voters in the 32nd district are wary of Berthel’s alignment with the group, while others say he’s free to believe what he wants.

“It does shake my confidence in people’s ability to think,” Ann Johansmeyer said.

“If somebody wants to do it, do what they want,” said Don Charbonne.

We also want to point out that while the car does have a Connecticut senate plate, Berthel tells us he leases the car, so taxpayers aren’t paying for it.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.