UNC, Louisiana-Lafayette win football openers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Javonte Williams ran for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and No. 18 North Carolina overcame a mistake-filled performance to beat Syracuse 31-6 in the season opener for both teams. Michael Carter added 138 yards of total offense for the Tar Heels, who won in an empty home stadium after the school opted to open with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. Williams’ three touchdown runs in the fourth quarter helped UNC blow the game open after leading just 10-6 entering the fourth. Tommy DeVito threw for 112 yards but took seven sacks for the Orange, who had 202 total yards.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Louisiana-Lafayette got kick and punt returns for touchdowns to help secure one of its biggest wins in program history, 31-14 win over No. 23 Iowa State. On a day when both offenses seemed overmatched, the Ragin’ Cajuns were ignited by Chris Smith’s 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and Eric Garror’s 83-yard punt return in the third. Levi Lewis also threw a 78-yard scoring pass to Peter LeBlanc to give Louisiana-Lafayette a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter. Louisiana-Lafayette beat a Top 25 opponent for the first time, having gone 0-26 against ranked foes away fro home.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn (mal-ZAHN’) says five starters were held out of practice this week because of COVID-19-related issues. He says the 11th-ranked Tigers had two new positive tests this week and 10 total players are sidelined from practice. He didn’t identify the players. Auburn opens the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Oakland All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a strained right hip. Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list today, two days before he scheduled to undergo surgery in Vail, Colorado. The A’s made the announcement before their doubleheader at Texas. Oakland went into the day at 28-15, its .651 winning percentage the best in the American League. Chapman hasn’t played since leaving hurt in the fifth inning of Oakland’s game last Sunday against San Diego.

NEW YORK (AP) — A key front office executive for the New York Yankees during their run of five World Series titles from 1996 through 2009 has died. Mark Newman was found dead today at his home in Tampa, Florida. He was 71. The Yankees say they aren’t sure of the cause. A moment of silence was observed before Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. Newman helped oversee the development of Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte and Jorge Posada.